EDGERTON
Russ Lietz’s first win as Edgerton High’s football coach was an impressive one.
The Crimson Tide dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 30-0 win over Beloit Turner in an alternate fall season nonconference game Thursday.
Lietz, in his first season, saw his team open up a 23-0 halftime lead in coasting to the win over its former Rock Valley Conference rival.
“It was a little bit more emotional than I thought it would be,” Lietz said of his first win. “It’s a huge testament to the work the kids put in this week after playing what I think is the best team (Lodi) in our division.
“We had to come out and right the ship, and prove that we’re capable of doing exactly what we did tonight in a pretty dominating performance.”
Edgerton (1-1) scored its first touchdown on quarterback Drew Hanson’s nifty 33-yard scramble on fourth down. Chama Diaz’s extra-point made it 7-0 with 5:50 left in the opening quarter.
Hanson made it 14-0 on the second play of the second quarter when he hit Konnor Knauf on a 18-yard scoring strike.
A stout defense and special teams pushed the lead to 23-0 at half. Jacob Holloway recorded a sack in the end zone for a safety and a 16-0 lead with 3:47 left in the half, and Knauf returned the ensuing free kick 67 yards for a TD.
Ethan Krause completed the scoring with a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Turner (0-2) did not play badly defensively but struggled on offense. The Trojans finished with only 131 yards of offense and 42 came on a pass play in the first half.
“Our inexperience and being stagnant for so long hurt us,” Turner coach Derek Diehl said. “We’re just learning how to compete again. The things that are drive killers and not being able to get off the field (defensively) on third down, I chalk up to being inactive for so long and not competing, as well as being a young football team.
“We don’t have a lot of senior starters, and some of those senior starters are brand new to football. Our problems now should only benefit us down the road as we get more and more experience. Our goal is to get better and better each week.”
Edgerton plays at Columbus next Friday. Turner is at Walworth Big Foot next Saturday afternoon.
EDGERTON 30, TURNER 0
Beloit Turner 0 0 0 0—0
Edgerton 7 16 7 0—30
Scoring summary: E—Drew Hanson 33 run (Chama Diaz kick). E—Konnor Knauf 18 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick); E—Safety, Jacob Holloway tackled Connor Hughes in end zone. E—Knauf 67 kick return. E—Ethan Krause 3 run (Diaz kick).
Statistics: First downs—T 7, E 13. Rushes—T 22-42, E 35-119. Yards passing—T 89, E 43. Passes—T 18-6-2, E 9-4-0. Fumbles—T 1-0, E 1-0. Penalties—T 11-83, E 13-72