JANESVILLE
DeForest has been a long time football powerhouse in the Badger Conference.
The Norskies came into Friday night's nonconference game with Janesville Parker winners of 15 straight, including a WIAA Division state championship in 2019.
The Vikings found out just how dominate the Norskies continue to be.
Gabe Finley rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead DeForest to a 34-7 win at Monterey Stadium in an alternate fall season game.
Parker (1-1) trailed only 7-0 at half but had no answer for Finley and the talented Norskies roster that features many players from the state championship team.
"Our defense played hard like they do every week, but they're just a very good football team," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said of DeForest.
"We played with a lot of confidence, I thought, and our guys believe in each other, but we've got some things to clean up."
After a scoreless first quarter, DeForest got on the board on the first play of the second quarter. Pinned deep in its own territory, Parker was forced to punt into a stiff wind on fourth down, and DeForest's Deven Magli caught the ball at the Vikings' 34-yard line and raced untouched into the end zone.
"That's two weeks in a row we've struggled on special teams," Kreger said. "That's one area we definitely have to clean up."
Finley scored twice in the third quarter to push DeForest's lead to 21-0.
Parker went to a hurry-up offense early in the fourth and the strategy paid off with an long drive that got the Vikings on the board. Quarterback Sam O'Leary completed seven straight passes during the drive, and Garrett Sanwick capped it off with an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7 with 5:06 left to play.
Finley pushed the lead back to 21 with his third rushing TD on the ensuing drive, and Magli capped off the scoring with a 28-yard interception return on one of O'Leary's few ill-advised passes.
O'Leary played well, finishing 12 of 20 for 135 yards.
"We have a lot of confidence in Sam and our receivers, and we did a nice job once we got the ball going a little bit," Kreger said. "That's something we're going to have to look at going forward."
Parker hosts Milton in a nonconference game Friday at Monterey Stadium.
DEFOREST 34, PARKER 7
DeForest;0;7;14;13--34
Janesville Parker;0;0;0;7--7
Scoring summary: D--Deven Magli 34 punt return (Jagger Lokken kick). D--Gabe Finley 2 run (kick failed). D--Finley 6 run (Finley run). P--Garrett Sanwick 8 run (David Zavala kick). D--Finley 12 run (Lokken kick). D--Magli 28 interception return (kick blocked)
Statistics: First downs--D 16, P 12. Rushes--D 35-220, P 37-65. Yards passing--D 122, P 135. Passing--D 12-8-0, P 20-12-2. Fumbles--D 6-2, P 1-0. Penalties--D 4-40, P 5-41