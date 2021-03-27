WALWORTH
Fort Atkinson's players had waited since Oct. 18, 2019, just to simply get back on the football field.
The Blackhawks had not tasted a victory in 1,268 days.
So how did it feel to end both of those droughts in a little more than two hours Saturday?
"Euphoria," Fort Atkinson senior Thomas Witkins said.
"I couldn't even put it into words," fellow senior John Klatt said. "It's just been such a tough year. Not even just COVID, but everything."
The Blackhawks' defense scored two of the team's three touchdowns as they erased a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Milton 20-7 on the turf Saturday at Walworth Big Foot High.
Milton was coming off a 9-2 season and a co-championship in the Badger South Conference. Fort Atkinson, in its first season under head coach Nick Nelson, had not won since a 30-23 victory at Milton on Oct. 6, 2017.
"It's been three years of everyone doubting you, that you're not anything and you're not going to win," Fort Atkinson senior lineman Jacob Horvatin said.
The Blackhawks' defense paved the way to victory in the second half.
Milton made a 7-0 halftime lead hold up until the final minutes of the third quarter. But a fumble inside its own five-yard line got the Blackhawks on the board as Mason Brandl grabbed the ball and returned it from three yards out. Alec Courtier's run for a two-point conversion gave Fort an 8-7 lead with 1:20 left in the third.
Milton hit on a 41-yard passing play to start its next drive, but the Blackhawks held firm when the Red Hawks missed a 42-yard field goal wide right.
Fort Atkinson added to its lead quickly when Courtier followed up a 67-yard gashing run with a three-yard touchdown plunge and a 14-7 lead with 9:03 left in the game.
"We couldn't generate any momentum," Milton head coach Rodney Wedig said. "The thing is, we're still trying to figure out who we are offensively.
"I'll take part of the blame; I don't think it was a very good game plan. But what I was the most upset with is, we know we're going to have some growing pains on the offensive line, but a lot of our big mistakes were from seniors. That we just can't have."
Less than a minute later, Milton quarterback Evan Jordahl was hit as he threw a pass, and Fort Atkinson junior Evan Dudzek intercepted it and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown.
Fort's defense then slammed the door one last time with less than seven minutes remaining. Milton had first-and-goal from the five-yard line but could not find the end zone after four plays.
"Our secondary really stepped up there at the end when we knew they were going to be passing," Nelson said. "Jake Ashland swatted a couple passes, Lance Schultz had a big play in the end zone and Mason Brandl had the scoop and score.
"All of them are experienced and great kids, multi-sport athletes and the kind of kids you are happy for when they have success.
"This means everything."
Jordahl did his part for the Red Hawks. He rushed for 108 yards and threw for 109. His 46-yard scramble on a third down in the second quarter gave Milton its lone touchdown.
"He's one heck of an athlete," Nelson said. "On his two big plays (in the first half), I think every single Blackhawk defender touched him. He's pretty special."
Milton outgained Fort 267-255 in total yardage but never looked comfortable.
"My hats off to Fort, because they brought it to us and we were on our heels," Wedig said.
The Blackhawks had simply waited long enough to feel some success.
"The seniors have been busting their butts for three years," Nelson said. "And they finally get to feel this wearing varsity jerseys. This is a pretty special day for them."
FORT ATKINSON 20, MILTON 7
Fort Atkinson;0;0;8;12—20
Milton;0;7;0;0—7
Scoring: M: Jordahl 46 run (Hessenauer kick), 5:35. FA: Brandl 3 fumble return (Courtier run), 1:20. FA: Courtier 3 run (kick failed), 9:03. FA: Dudzek 28 interception return (kick failed), 8:05
Statistics: First downs — FA 13, M 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — FA 44-199, M 33-162. Passing yards — FA 56, M 105. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — FA 10-14-0, M 7-17-1. Penalties-yards — FA 3-15, M 5-35. Fumbles-lost — M 1-1, FA 2-2.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — M: Jordahl 10-108; FA: Cossen 11-91; Courtier 20-76. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — M: Jordahl 14-8-1-109; FA: Baker 14-8-0-44. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — M: Campion 1-25, Jenson 1-32; FA: Dudzek 2-19.
At Walworth Big Foot.