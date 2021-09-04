JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig kicked off the Badger Large Conference season in impressive fashion Friday night.
Hunter Klietz threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and Jake Schaffner sparked a comeback with an interception return for a TD as Craig rallied past Watertown 34-28 at Monterey Stadium.
Craig (1-2, 1-0) trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but stormed back behind the right arm of Klietz, and the fact that Schaffner was simply the best player on the field.
Klietz said Schaffner's interception return was the turning point of the game.
"That was a huge momentum change for us because it allowed us to get back on our feet and back into the game, and that's what we really needed," Klietz said.
"And once we got back in it, my O-line did a great job of protecting me and giving me time to throw, and my receivers did a great job of getting open. We just had to settle down and let the game come to us."
Schaffner's defensive score cut the lead to 14-7 with 6:44 left in the second quarter, and the Cougars tied the game going into half on Klietz's 4-yard TD scamper.
The teams traded touchdowns to start the second half, including Schaffner's 15-yard scoring strike from Klietz that tied the game at 21-21 with 11:54 left.
Craig took its first lead on Klietz's missile to Caleb Brager for a 55-yard touchdown, but Watertown (1-2, 0-1) tied the game with 6:51 left on sophomore Reece Kamrath's second TD pass.
The Cougars got the clincher with 2:30 left when Klietz hooked up with Riley Wauchop from 26 yards out.
The Goslings had one last chance to tie or take the lead, but three incompletions and a sack foiled the comeback attempt. Craig finished the game in victory formation.
"Even down 14-0, our guys were dialed in and ready to go," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "And when Schaffner got the pick-6, that changed the whole complexion of the game.
"Each time that they took the lead, our guys answered. That's what I'm most proud of. It was a great team win."
Craig plays at fourth-ranked DeForest (3-0, 1-0) next Friday.
CRAIG 34, WATERTOWN 28
Watertown;6;8;7;7--28
Janesville Craig;0;14;0;20--34
Scoring summary: W--Oliver Meyers 35 pass from Reece Kamrath (pass failed). W--Taylor Walter 46 run (Walter run). C--Jake Schaffner 60 interception return (Lilli Rick kick). C--Hunter Klietz 4 run (Rick kick). W--Walter 3 run (Matt Marchant kick). C--Schaffner 15 pass from Klietz (Rick kick). Caleb Brager 55 pass from Klietz (Rick kick). W--Nathan Kahl nine pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick). C--Riley Wauchop 26 pass from Klietz (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs--W 15, C 14. Rushes--W 28-146, C 30-65. Yards passing--W 181, C 299. Passes--W 26-13-1, C 22-16-0. Fumbles--W 2-0, C 3-2. Penalties--W 4-26, C 10-75