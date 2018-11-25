JANESVILLE
The transformation of Keeanu Benton was remarkable.
The Janesville Craig star went from a gangly teenager growing into his body as a sophomore to a man among boys on the football field by the time he was a senior this season.
A University of Wisconsin recruit, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Benton was double- and even triple-teamed at times as opponents attempted to keep their quarterbacks out of harm’s way. Teams forced to try and block Benton one-on-one had no chance. He was too quick, too powerful and too instinctive.
Benton’s stats were nothing special. His impact was.
For his efforts, Benton has been named The Gazette’s all-area player of the year. That caps off a season in which he also earned first-team all-state recognition at defensive end, as well as all-region and all-Big Eight Conference honors.
Benton said the secret to his success this season was a combination of things.
“Two years ago, I would’ve said this would be a really hard accomplishment,” Benton said of winning the award. “Probably next to impossible for me to do, because I was getting demolished by kids that were just physically stronger and faster than I was. Plus, my nutrition was bad and my endurance was not where it needed to be.
“But once I made that commitment to my body and got into a rhythm where I was working out daily, running and eating basically a no-carb diet, I started seeing positive results. My baby fat was gone, and the weight I did put on was good weight.”
Benton’s final defensive stats for the season aren’t eye-popping but are impressive nevertheless. Teams often ran the opposite direction of where he was lined up, and when the opposing quarterback did drop back to pass, Benton could always expect two or three blockers in front of him. He finished with 75 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson said Benton was a big reason the Cougars made a second straight playoff appearance, and he believes Benton’s best days are ahead of him at the UW.
“Keeanu’s extremely athletic for someone his size,” Bunderson said. “And this year, he was physically just a year older and stronger, which made him even more dominant.
“Once he gets to Wisconsin, he’s going to be a force. They’ll put some more weight on him, and with his athleticism he’s got the ability to be a difference-maker for them on defense.”
Benton believes success on the wrestling mat has carried over onto the gridiron.
He qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as a sophomore, and as a junior he finished runner-up at state, losing in the 285-pound title match to nationally-ranked Keaton Kluever of Kaukauna. Benton finished 48-2 last season and is 85-6 the last two years.
“If I didn’t wrestle, I don’t think I would’ve had the success or the opportunities I’ve had in football,” Benton said. “Wrestling carries over to football, not only with certain things you do on the field, but also with your conditioning and things like that.”
Like most elite athletes, Benton points to a certain play or game that took place that made him realize he had a chance to be a special player.
That breakout game came during the 2017 football season, when he put on a dominating performance against Sun Prairie—which ended up being the Division 1 state runner-up. Benton had two sacks, forced a fumble and was basically a disruptive force against the Cardinals.
Benton is part of a heralded 2019 recruiting class for Wisconsin. He joins offensive lineman Logan Brown out of Michigan—the 14th-ranked overall player in the country—along with quarterback Graham Mertz out of Kansas, who is the fourth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country.
The soft-spoken Benton is hoping to see the field sooner rather than later at the UW, but he knows his time will come eventually.
“I realize this is a big moment in my life,” Benton said. “I couldn’t have wished for more. This is the school that I always wanted to go to and now it’s going to happen.”
