Parker Glissendorf will someday be the answer to a trivia question.

Who was the last Janesville football player to be named all-Big Eight first team?

The Janesville Craig senior was the lone city player named to the 2019 first team, garnering the second-most votes at inside linebacker.

This season signaled the end of an era, as Craig and Parker played their last games as members of the Big Eight Conference. Both schools will move to the Badger Large Conference for football in 2020.

Seniors dominated the all-Big Eight Conference football selections.

Of the 38 spots filled on the first-team offense and defense, 32 occupied by seniors.

Madison La Follette senior Charlie Kunkel and Verona senior Haakon Anderson were the only players named to the first team on both offense and defense. Kunkel was all-conference at defensive back and wide receiver, while Anderson was selected as a tight end/H-back and defensive back.

Madison Memorial's Mike Harris, who led the Spartans to their first Big Eight title since 1984, was named coach of the year.

Glissendorf piled up the stats for the Cougars. He finished with 122 tackles, six tackles for losses, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

"I've never seen a kid with such a nose for the ball as Gliss," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "He's never the biggest, strongest or fastest kid on the field, but he knows how to make a play.

"His motor never stops, and he seemed to be all over the field. A well-deserved honor."

Craig senior Mitchell Schumann was named to the second-team as an offensive lineman.

Janesville Parker had two second-team selections. Senior Nathan White as an offensive lineman and junior Kaden Vernon at defensive back.

Memorial and Middleton each had seven first-team players, while La Follette and Sun Prairie had six each.

The Big Eight has two teams remaining in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and is assured of having a team in a state semifinal game.

Top-seed Memorial (11-0) hosts sixth-seeded Sun Prairie (8-3) in a state quarterfinal game Friday night.

"I'd say it was a typical type of Big Eight season," Bunderson said. "Maybe a little bit more spread out than normal, and more total talent among the underclassmen that played on Friday nights."

All-Big Eight

Offense

FIRST TEAM

QB--Jason Ceniti, sr., Memorial; Ben Probst, sr., La Follette

RB--Kallion Buckner, sr., Middleton; Jackson Acker, jr., Verona; Kam Marshall, sr., Memorial; Jaylend Brown, sr., La Follette

WR--Colin Schaefer,sr., Sun Prairie; Charlie Kunkel, sr., La Follette; Aubrey Dawksin, sr., Verona

TE--Haakon Anderson, sr., Verona; Sam Engler, sr., Middleton

OL--Clay Craker, sr., Middleton; Luke Vitale, sr., La Follette; Joe Gervasi, sr., Verona; Gunnar Kilen, sr., Verona; Tyson Nash, sr., Memorial; Evan Holman, sr., Sun Prairie; Anders Hegg, jr., West

UT--Shelvin Garrett, sr., Beloit

K--Owen Konopacki, jr., Sun Prairie

Defense

FIRST TEAM

DL--Roary Jones, sr., Memorial; Billy Johnson, sr., Middleton; Erick Lumpkin, sr., La Follette;

DE--Sammy Smithy, jr., West; Jake Wuebben, sr., Middleton; Isaac Hamm, soph., Sun Prairie

ILB--Kyle Murphy, sr., Memorial; Parker Glissendorf, sr., Craig; Matt McLain, jr., West

OLB--Kaden Reetz, sr., Memorial; Ben Cramer, sr., Verona; Jake Pavelski, sr., Middleton

DB--Dominick Landphier, sr., Sun Prairie; Charlie Kunkel, sr., La Follette; Haakon Anderson, sr., Verona; Jamel Stone, sr., Sun Prairie

P--Jake Wuebben, sr., Middleton

Offense

SECOND TEAM

QB--Adam Bekx, sr., Verona; Brady Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie

RB--Kabaris Vasser, jr., Memorial; Nazier Jones, jr., West; Nathan Schauer, sr., Sun Prairie; Graham Stier, jr., Verona

WR--Dakovin Prather, sr., La Follette; Jevan Boyton, jr., East; LeKwan Lewis, sr., Memorial

TE--Kyle Doll, sr., Memorial; Andrew Rajkovich, sr., La Follette

OL--Nick Carl, sr., Memorial; Zac Mayhew, sr., Middleton; Billy Johnson, sr., Middleton; Nathan White, sr., Parker; Mitchell Schumann, sr., Craig; Adam Vandervest, sr., Verona; Michael Horvath, soph., West

UT--Will Gutnecht, sr., West

K--Kole Kerkhoff, sr., Memorial

Defense

SECOND TEAM

DL--Hans Bryan, jr., West; Terrance Briggs, sr., Sun Prairie; James Rae, jr., Verona

DE--Tyler Laham, jr., Verona; Demetrius Walker, jr., La Follette; Cole Hendrickson, soph., Memorial

ILB--Malik Robinson, sr., La Follette; Noaln Dunn, jr., Middleton; Mekhi Gullens, jr., Sun Prairie

OLB--Addison Ostrenga, soph., Sun Prairie; Alijah Scott, sr., La Follette; Jevan Boyton, jr., East

DB--Josh Stormer, jr., Middleton; Matt Gibson, sr., Beloit; Zach Mercier, sr., West; Kaden Veron, jr., Parker; Tyler Owen, jr., East

P--Kyle Krantz, soph., Verona

Coach of the Year--Mike Harris, Memorial

Assistant Coach of the Year--Chris Ceniti, Memorial

HONORABLE MENTION

Craig--Eric Hughes, sr., Eric McLevige, jr., Sam Hart, sr., Jon Hernandez, sr., Brady Schenk, jr.; Parker--Garrett Sanwick, jr.; Matthew Hartwig, jr.; John Simons, jr.; Jesse Severson, jr.; Bryce Heerey, sr

FINAL STANDINGS

Madison Memorial, 9-0; Verona, 7-2; Middleton, 7-2; Madison La Follette, 6-3; Sun Prairie, 6-3; Madison West, 4-5; Madison East, 3-6; Janesville Craig, 1-8; Janesville Parker, 1-8; Beloit Memorial, 1-8