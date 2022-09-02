JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s football team began its holiday weekend a bit early Friday night, but once it got going, it was efficient labor.
The Cougars were tied with an overmanned Madison West squad 0-0 after one quarter but then scored on their next five possessions to earn a 35-0 victory in their Big Eight Conference opener Friday night at Monterey Stadium.
The shutout was the first for the Cougars since a 41-0 victory over Janesville Parker on Aug. 25, 2018.
“That’s one thing I told these guys,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “It’s been a while since we shut somebody out.”
The Cougars (2-0-1 overall) created a running clock with just more than three minutes to go in the third quarter when Owen Shucha busted through the right side of the line for a 1-yard scoring run, one play after an errant West punt snap and an intentional grounding call put the ball on the Regents 1.
Senior Lilli Rick drilled all five conversion kicks.
Shucha opened the scoring with a 4-yard run in the second quarter and caught a 5-yard swing pass from quarterback Jake Schaffner for another score in the third quarter.
Schaffner did everything else on offense. He completed 8 of 9 passes for 156 yards and two TDs and ran six times for 104 yards and another score.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior broke away down the left sideline for a 52-yard scoring run to put Craig up 14-0 with 7:15 left in the first half.
Schaffner put the Cougars ahead 21-0 when he hit junior Hunter Ehret running down the seam with a long pass that Ehret ran in to complete a 59-yard scoring play for the Cougars’ third touchdown in 12 plays to conclude the first half.
“After the first quarter, we played so, so well,” Bunderson said. “We definitely played our best football tonight.
“Offensively, we were good and our defense controlled the ballgame.”
Schaffner found Ehret—who had three catches for 92 yards—at about the same spot on the field for a 40-yard completion on Craig’s first possession of the second half.
“Honestly, they were really bad balls,” Schaffner said of his two long completions to Ehret. “But our wide receiver made some really good catches. That’s all you can ask for.”
Schaffner found fellow senior Conner Homan for 41-yards three plays later and then completed a short throw to Shucha from the West 5 with 6:19 left in the third quarter.
Shucha, who finished with 53 yards on 12 carries, scored his third TD of the evening on a 1-yard blast after the West miscue on a punt.
“We ran the ball well again tonight,” Bunderson said.
Shucha also made a standout play on defense when he helped force and recovered a fumble after the Regents had driven to the Craig 9 on the first series of the second half.
The Regents came into the game having been outscored 85-10 in nonconference losses to Wauwatosa West and Sun Prairie West. But the Regents held Craig to four first downs in the first quarter and were outgained just 76-52 in the first 12 minutes.
It was all Craig after that.
“We had some mental bumps in the road,” Schaffner said of the early going. “But we persevered.”
The Cougars will try to continue that perseverance when they play Janesville Parker for the Monterey Rock at 7 p.m. next Friday.
CRAIG 35, WEST 0
Madison West;0;0;0;0—0
Janesville Craig;0;21;14;0—35
Scoring summary: JC—Owen Shucha, 4 run (Lilli Rick kick). JC—Jake Schaffner, 52 run (Rick kick). JC—Hunter Ehret, 59 pass from Schaffner (Rick kick). JC—Shucha, 5 pass from Schaffner (Rick kick). JC—Shucha, 1 run (Rick kick).
Statistics: First downs—MW 14, JC 17. Rushes—MW 34-125, JC 24-239. Yards passing—MW 58, JC 156. Passes (comp.-atts-int.) --MW 7-20-1, JC 8-10-0. Fumbles-lost—MW 2-0, JC 1-1.