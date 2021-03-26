DeForest's football team ruined the opening night of the alternate fall football season for Janesville Craig on Friday night.
The Norskies scored eight touchdowns in the first half on the way to a 56-7 nonconference victory on their home turf.
DeForest scored via the run, the pass, on a fumble recovery and an on interception return in scoring all its points before halftime.
The Norskies were up 28-0 after the first quarter.
Craig's Kyle winn scored the Cougars' lone touchdown on a four-yard run to open the second-quarter scoring.
But DeForest answered with four more touchdowns before halftime.
Winn finished with 75 yards on the ground.
Craig plays against Oregon back at DeForest next Saturday.
DeFOREST 56, CRAIG 7
Janesville Craig;0;7;0;0—7
DeForest;28;28;0;0—56
Scoring: D: Drinka 55 run (Lokken kick). D: Finley 3 run (Lokken kick). D: Castillo 54 fumble return (Lokken kick). D: Kirchberg 78 pass from Keyes (Lokken kick). C: Winn 4 run (Wescott kick). D: Hawk 34 pass from Grall (Lokken kick). D: Magli 40 interception return (Lokken kick). D: Jacobsen 6 run (Lokken kick). D: Weisbrod 15 pass from Keyes (Lokken kick)
Statistics: First downs — JC 12, D 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — JC 49-202, D 23-139. Passing yards — JC 34, D 131. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — JC 5-10-1, D 5-8-0. Penalties-yards — JC 0-0, D 2-8. Fumbles-lost — JC 3-3, D 0-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — JC: Winn 26-75; Harriel 20-50 ; D: Drinka 6-56; Finley 7-96. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — JC: Deltgen 3-9-1-39; D: Keyes 5-7-0-123. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — D: Kirchberg 1-78.