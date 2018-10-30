Janesville Craig's football team was rewarded for a successful season by having six players named to the all-Big Eight Conference first team.
Led by University of Wisconsin commit Keeanu Benton, Craig had four players on the first team on defense and two on offense.
Benton, Jacob Fieiras, Tegan Christiansen and Sam Smith were Craig's defensive honorees, while Tressin Kussmaul and Zach Veium were selected on offense.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Benton was the top vote-getter on the defensive line. The future Badger finished with 75 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
"I thought Keeanu had a phenomenal year," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. ""He has really grown into a leadership role on our team, and I am really proud of how much he has matured in the last year."
Benton was also named to the second team as an offensive lineman.
Fieiras, a senior, joined Benton on the defensive front to give the Cougars two bookends. He had 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
"Jacob is one of the hardest working kids in our program," Bunderson said. "He was one of our most improved players and was able to play at such a high level because of the offseason work that he did."
Smith, a senior, finished third in the conference in tackles with 84 and spearheaded a defense that improved greatly from 2017.
"Sam is the type of kid that you hope comes back to coach one day," Bunderson said. ""He watched more film than any player on our team, and probably more than coaches sometimes."
Christiansen led a Cougars defense that was tough to throw against. The senior had 52 tackles, three interceptions, a touchdown and a fumble recovery.
"Tegan was probably the most physical player on our defense," Bunderson said. "I was amazed at how well he played on defense considering he was also our second option in the run game, led our team in receptions, returned punts and was on the punt and kickoff teams."
Kussmaul led the Big Eight in rushing and touchdowns. The senior ran for 1,038 yards and had 14 TDs.
"I was impressed with how well he played considering he was primarily a defensive player his sophomore and junior year," Bunderson said. "We leaned on him a lot offensively, and he ran hard all year long."
Veium was one of only two underclassmen on the first team. The junior anchored an offensive line that helped the Cougars average 22.4 points per game.
"Zach really did a good job of moving guys with double teams and pulling," Bunderson said. "We're excited to have him back next year to lead our offensive line."
Big Eight co-champion Sun Prairie led the way with 10 players selected to the first team.
Besides Benton on the offensive line, Craig had junior inside linebacker Jarrett Costello and junior safety Eric Hughes on the second team.
Craig's Ben Coulter, Logan Kahl, Asa Albrecht, Parker Glissendorf and Magnus Jenson were honorable mention.
Toby Garvoille, Bryce Heerey, Nathan White and Brody Lippens were honorable mention for Janesville Parker.
All-Big Eight football
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB--Richie Gilles, sr., Sun Prairie; Jason Ceniti, jr., Memorial
RB--Tressin Kussmaul, sr., Craig; Kallion Buckner, jr., Middleton; Kam Marshall, jr., Memorial; Kayvion James-Ragland, sr., La Follette
WR--Cooper Nelson, sr., Sun Prairie; Haakon Anderson, jr., Verona; Charlie Kunkel, jr., La Follette
TE--Matthew Wedig, sr., Beloit
OL--Ben Johnson, sr., Sun Prairie; Bryce Corning, sr., Verona; Gavin Adler, sr., Middleton; Cameron Bott, sr., Memorial; Zach Veium, jr., Craig; Gunnar Kilen, jr., Verona; Luke Vitale, jr., La Follette
PK--Connor Shanahan, sr., Sun Prairie
UT--Kevin Meicher, sr., Middleton
DEFENSE
DL--Keeanu Benton, sr., Craig; Daniel Hawk, sr., Sun Prairie; Billy Johnson, jr., Middleton
DE--Gary Barnes, sr., La Follette; Maven Kretche, sr., Sun Prairie; Jacob Fieiras, sr., Craig
ILB--Hakeem McCullers, sr., Sun Prairie; Dylan Bourne, sr., Verona; Sam Jessup, sr., Memorial; Ethan Ackley, sr., Sun Prairie
OLB--Matthew Wedig, sr., Beloit; Jacob Powley, sr., Sun Prairie; Sam Smith, sr., Craig
DB--Jeremiah Jordan, sr., Memorial; Kevin Meicher, sr., Middleton; Tegan Christiansen, sr., Craig; Dominick Landphier, jr., Sun Prairie; Charlie Kunkel, jr., La Follette
P--Jake Wuebben, jr., Middleton
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB--Adam Bekx, jr., Verona; Bryce Carey, sr., Middleton
RB--Kelvin Opoku-Appoh, sr., West; Nathan Schauer, jr., Sun Prairie; Keegan Lindell, jr., Verona; Jackson Acker, soph., Verona
WR--Cade Ellingson, sr., Memorial; Jake Klubertanz, sr., Middleton; Jaden Nix, sr., La Follette
OL--James Zarosley, sr., Sun Prairie; Dylan Kalscheur, sr., Middleton; Jhalen Banks, sr., Beloit; Lawrence Tran, sr., West; Tyson Nash, jr., Memorial; Keeanu Benton, sr., Craig; Nick Carl, jr., Memorial
PK--Sawyer Pertzborn, soph., Middleton
UT--Ray Broughton, sr., La Follette
DEFENSE
DL--Kevin Griffin, sr., Beloit; Raymond Bailey, sr., La Follette; Skylar Hawkins, jr., Verona;
DE--Jake Wuebben, jr., Middleton; Christian Winfield, sr., Beloit; Ben Vandervest, sr., Verona
ILB--Connor Smith, sr., Middleton; Jarrett Costello, sr., Craig; CJ Dean, sr., East; Mason Saunders, jr., La Follette
OLB--Kayvion James Ragland, sr., La Follette; Ben Lutchfield, jr., Middleton; Kaden Reetz, jr., Memorial
DB--Devin Jackson, sr., Middleton; Matt McLain, soph., West; Chauncey Cannon, jr., Memorial; Dominick Backes, jr., Sun Prairie; Eric Hughes, jr., Craig
P--Matthew Wedig, sr., Beloit
JANESVILLE HONORABLE MENTION SELECTIONS
Craig--Ben Coulter, sr.; Logan Kahl, sr.; Asa Albrecht, sr.; Parker Glissendorf, jr.; Magnus Jenson, jr.; Parker--Toby Garvoille, sr.; Bryce Heerey, jr.; Nathan White, jr.; Brody Lippens, sr
