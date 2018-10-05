JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig celebrated Homecoming all week.
But its football team was all business Friday night.
Senior quarterback Ben Coulter ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, the Cougars defense forced three turnovers, and Craig kept itself in contention for a Big Eight Conference championship with a 39-6 victory over Madison West at Monterey Stadium.
“We came in with the mentality that we should definitely win this game,” Cougars senior Jarrett Costello said. “We’re a really good team. Sometimes we haven’t played up to our potential, but as long as we keep everything moving and keep the ball off the ground, we can be a really good offense. And when our defense steps up, we know we can make it far.”
Craig (6-2) is tied for third place in the Big Eight, with 7-1 Madison Memorial coming to town for a regular-season finale next week.
Sun Prairie is also 7-1 and plays at Madison West next week.
The Cougars set the tone almost immediately against the Regents.
After the defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, senior Tegan Christiansen returned a punt 26 yards to set up his own 33-yard touchdown catch from Coulter less than four minutes into the game.
“West is always a really physical team, and I told them, ‘When I watch film, I want to see you guys be physical,’” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “I think our line did a really good job of doing that.”
Craig’s defense followed up that score by forcing turnovers on the next two West possessions. Costello recovered a fumble, and Trevion Moore intercepted a pass.
The latter set up Coulter’s first scoring run, from 2 yards out with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
“He probably played his best game all year, in terms of throwing the ball and making good reads on option,” Bunderson said of Coulter’s game.
Coulter added a 5-yard scoring run early in the second quarter, and the Cougars led 21-6 at half.
The Cougars likely felt it should have been a bigger lead. They had two other drives stall in Regent territory and saw Keeanu Benton’s interception return for a touchdown negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty.
But the Cougars made sure the Regents got no ideas of a second-half comeback by posting a dominant drive coming out of halftime. They went 68 yards in 11 plays, and senior Tressin Kussmaul capped it off with an 11-yard touchdown.
Kussmaul salted the game away during a rainy second half, running for 106 of his 132 yards and both of his touchdowns. He carried the ball 24 times.
“We can lean on him, because he’s a good, physical runner,” Bunderson said.
Coulter carried 20 times for 61 yards and the two scores and also completed 4 of 6 pass attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Craig now has the opportunity to, at the least, gain a share of second place in the Big Eight—as well as bolster its odds of a home playoff game—if it can topple Madison Memorial in Week 9.
“We’re in the playoffs, but we could get a home game, and this game could swing it either way,” Costello said. “We’ll be good as long as we do what we know we can do.”
CRAIG 39, WEST 6
Madison West 6 0 0 0—6
Janesville Craig 14 7 6 12—39
Scoring: C—Tegan Christiansen 33 pass from Ben Coulter (Mitchell Woelfle kick). C—Coulter 2 run (Woelfle kick). W—Zach Mercier 32 pass from Dayne Armwald (kick fail). C—Coulter 5 run (Woelfle kick). C—Tressin Kussmaul 11 run (kick failed). C—Kussmaul 1 run (kick failed). C—Marshaun Harriel 17 run (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—West 10, Craig 19. Rushing—West 33-120, Craig 54-275. Passing yards—West 108, Craig 77. Passes—West 16-7-1, Craig 6-4-0. Fumbles—West 3-2, Craig 0-0. Penalties—West 4-40, Craig 13-110.
