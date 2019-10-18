Despite a spirited effort in its last Big Eight Conference game, Janesville Craig's football team came up short Friday night.

Unbeaten and fifth-ranked Madison Memorial scored 29 unanswered points en route to a 29-16 win at Mansfield Stadium.

Craig, which finished 1-8, led the Big Eight-champion Spartans 8-0 in the first quarter thanks to Parker Glissendorf's 18-yard touchdown run and Cuame Harriel's 2-point conversion run. Glissendorf finished with a game-high 147 yards rushing.

"Of all the games that I've coached, this is probably the most proud of a team that I've ever been," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "With all the kids we had out with injuries, I thought our guys played phenomenal.

"We came out right away and set the tone against the conference champions. I couldn't be more proud of our effort tonight."

Memorial tied the game late in the first quarter and took the lead for good in the third on quarterback Jason Ceniti's 2-yard TD run.

Ceniti threw back-to-back touchdown passes to Kyle Doll to stretch the lead to 29-8. Ceniti finished with 175 yards passing and two TDs.

Craig got its final touchdown of the season on Eric Hughes' 1-yard sneak in the fourth.

Craig finished with 29 first downs to Memorial's 16.

MEMORIAL 29, CRAIG 16

Janesville Craig;8;0;0;8--16

Madison Memorial;8;0;14;7--29

Scoring: C--Parker Glissendorf 18 run (Cuame Harriel run). M--Kyle Murphy 5 interception return (Max Hoeser run). M--Jason Ceniti 2 run (Kole Kerkhoff kick). M--Kyle Doll 15 pass from Ceniti (Kerkhoff kick). M--Doll 33 pass from Ceniti (Kerkhoff kick). C--Eric Hughes 1 run (Hughes kick).

Statistics: First downs--C 29, M 16. Rushes--C 54-250, M 27-147. Yards passing--C 27, M 175. Passes--C 14-3-1, M 17-12-0. Fumbles--C 3-2, M 2-2. Penalties--C 3-45, M 5-62