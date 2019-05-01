JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker have not played nonconference football games since the 2007 season.

The Big Eight Conference has 10 member schools, so Craig and Parker filled out their nine-game regular-season schedule by playing the other nine conference schools.

That will change in 2020.

The WIAA Board of Control on April 16 passed the statewide realignment plan proposed by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Craig and Parker will leave the Big Eight in football and join the Badger Large Conference beginning in 2020. The eight-school conference will also include Beaver Dam, DeForest, Milton, Oregon, Watertown and Waunakee.

With a seven-game conference schedule on tap for 2020, that leaves Craig and Parker with two open dates for nonconference opponents.

Craig will open the 2020 season with a nonconference game at Oconomowoc, and it will host what will then be former Big Eight foe Madison Memorial in Week 2.

Parker hosts Waukesha South in Week 1 and plays at longtime rival Beloit Memorial in Week 2. Beloit is remaining in the Big Eight.

Craig athletic director and former football coach Ben McCormick said playing a former Big Eight opponent in a nonconference game is way to keep some rivalries intact.

“We wanted to play Beloit, and asked them about scheduling a home-and-home series, but they declined,” McCormick said. “But the two games we did schedule, including Memorial, are a great fit.

“It’s a home-and-home series, too.

“So as of right now we don’t have to worry about the schedule until the 2022 season.

“I think everybody likes a nonconference game or two before the start of the conference season. It was tough to start every season by jumping right into the conference schedule and not having a game or two to sort things out and work on things.”

The Badger Large Conference schedule for 2020 has not been finalized yet. A couple schools are appealing the WIAA’s plan, including Monona Grove, which would be the biggest school by enrollment in the newly formed Badger Small Conference.

Craig football coach Adam Bunderson said filling the open dates with nonconference opponents didn’t take long.

“I threw out some emails to people I knew and got a lot of responses back,” Bunderson said. “Several of them said they’d love to play us in a home-and-home series but were already filled up.

“In all honesty, I was a little surprised at how quickly we were able to fill those dates.”

Although the Craig and Beloit longtime rivalry will be coming to an end after the 2019 season, but the Beloit vs. Parker matchup is notable in that it will keep intact a Janesville-Beloit rivalry series that dates back to 1895.

And another meaningful local rivalry will begin with the Milton Red Hawks on the schedule for both city schools. The last time Parker or Craig played Milton was in 2012, when the Red Hawks beat the Vikings 31-7 in a Week 10 game between two non-playoff teams.

Craig and Parker football were longtime fixtures in the Big Eight Conference.

A new chapter begins for the two schools in 2020.