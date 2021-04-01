WALWORTH
The Clinton Cougars entered Thursday afternoon’s battle with Columbus knowing they’d need to play a nearly flawless game to come out with a victory.
Instead, the young Cougars turned the ball over five times, the Cardinals took advantage and came away with their second straight runaway win, a 46-6 victory.
The game began in Clinton’s favor. After the teams exchanged empty possessions, Cougar running back Mason Hesebeck sprinted for a 60-yard gain to the Cardinal 14 yard-line.
From there, however, the Cougars couldn’t manage another yard, finally failing on a 4th-and-10 pass.
The Cougars got another stop and were driving again when turnover number one happened: A one-handed interception by Colton Brunnel against Clinton sophomore quarterback Peyton Bingham.
Three plays later, Brunell was sprinting into the end zone from 18 yards out for the game’s opening score.
Three plays later, the Cougars coughed the ball up at midfield. It took 10 plays, but the Cards found the end zone again, converted the two-point conversion for the second time and held a commanding 16-0 victory.
So the game went on, with Clinton fumbling twice more and throwing another interception, and Columbus greedily taking advantage, eventually building up to a 32-0 halftime advantage.
The Cougars did avoid the shutout in the fourth quarter when Hesebeck plunged in from a yard out.
Brunell was the offensive star for the Cardinals, toting the ball 20 times for 138 yards and four touchdowns.
Clinton coach Jacob Standiford said the Cougars’ lack of ball security was the main culprit.
“No team is going to survive turning the ball over five times,” Standiford said. “We just can’t overcome that. We have to take care of the football, and play disciplined football. If we do those things, we’re going to be in games.”
Standiford said he’s been pleased with the team’s mentality.
“It’s definitely not an effort issue with these guys,” Standiford said. “They understand where we are as a football team. We simply have to be more disciplined. We are asking a lot of our two sophomore quarterbacks. And I like a lot of what both of them have done, and can bring to the table.”
Clinton running back Casey Klein, who had over 100 yards last week against Big Foot before playing a solid all-around game on all three phases Thursday, said the team has to come ready to play.
“I think our mentality and our focus could be better,” Klein said. “We need to show up ready to play every single week. There were times where we really did some good things, but we just have to be more consistent with everything.”
Hesebeck finished the day with 120 yards on the ground in 20 carries.
COLUMBUS 46, CLINTON 6
Columbus 8 24 8 6—46
Clinton 0 0 0 6— 6
Scoring: CO-Brunell, 15 yd run (run good); CO- Brunell, 1 run (pass good); CO- Cotter, 1 run (run good); CO-Brunell, 1 run (pass good); CO- Brunell, 1 run (run good); CL- Hesebeck, 1 run (pass failed); CO- Cowell, 26 run (run failed)
Team stats: First downs: Columbus 21, Clinton 12; Rushing: CL, 194, CO 176; Passing: CO: 23-14-0, 152 yards; CL: 6-1-2, 13 yards: Total yards: CO 346, Clinton 189. Fumbles-lost: CO 1/0: CL 3/3. Penalties: CO 2/22: CL 2/10. Punts: CO: 4/26.3: CL, 3/27.
Leaders: Rushing: CO, Brunnel 20-138; Cotter 5-28; CL: Hesebeck 20-120; Passing: CO: Cotter 23-14-0, 152 yards. CL, Bingham 6-1-2, 13 yards.
Receiving: CO, Mobry 5-41; CL: Klein 1-13.