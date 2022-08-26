Clinton, Brodhead/Juda improve to 2-0 Gazette staff Aug 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peyton Bingham was a one-man wrecking crew Friday night.The senior quarterback rushed for 130 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clinton to a 34-14 nonconference win over Edgerton.After a scoreless first quarter, Clinton (2-0) scored 20 points in the second quarter to take control.Bingham had touchdown runs of 1,2,3,1 and 10 yards and also completed 4-of-5 passes for 45 yards.At Evansivlle, Brodhead/Juda ran its regular-season winning streak to 18 straight with a convincing 41-6 nonconference win over its former Rock Valley Conference rival.The Cardinals trailed 7-0 early but then scored 41 straight points.Blake Matthys scored twice for Brodhead/Juda and led a 264-yard rushing attack with 71 yards.Other are winners on Friday were Beloit Turner, Beloit Memorial and Elkhorn.AREA RESULTS FRIDAY(Nonconference)Racine Horlick 49, Lake Geneva Badger 27Beloit Memorial 42, Madison East 28East Troy 14, Walworth Big Foot 6Brodhead/Juda 41, Evansville 6Clinton 34, Edgerton 14Portage 35, Whitewater 0Turner 42, St. Francis 6Elkhorn 34, Jefferson 12 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hufcor 'in the dirt,' former worker says, in bankruptcy, receivership New estimate shows ice arena and conference center could cost $60 million Former GM site's owner to publicly unveil plans for redevelopment of JATCO site Death notices for Aug. 23, 2022 Death notices for Aug. 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form