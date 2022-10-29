BRODHEAD— Second-seeded Brodhead/Juda advanced in the Division 5 WIAA football playoffs with a 42-7 victory over third-seeded Laconia on Friday.

After forcing Laconia (6-5) to punt on its first drive of the game, the Cardinals immediately went to work on offense. Their gameplay was clear from the beginning; run the ball, win up front and milk the clock.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you