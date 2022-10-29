Brodhead/Juda’s Aiden Vondra carries the ball during a Division 5 second-round playoff game against Laconia at Brodhead High School on Friday. Vondra ran for 132 yards and a touchdown in Brodhead/Juda's 42-7 win over Laconia.
Blake Matthys of Brodhead/Juda looks for running room during a Division 5 second-round playoff game against Laconia at Brodhead High School on Friday. The Cardinals found plenty of room to operate, racking up 391 rushing yards in a 42-7 win.
Offensive lineman Austin Moe celebrates after Brodhead/Juda scored a touchdown in Friday's Division 5 playoff game against Laconia at Brodhead High School. The Cardinals won 42-7 to set up a rematch with Prairie du Chien, which beat Brodhead 30-21 on Oct. 7.
BRODHEAD—Second-seeded Brodhead/Juda advanced in the Division 5 WIAA football playoffs with a 42-7 victory over third-seeded Laconia on Friday.
After forcing Laconia (6-5) to punt on its first drive of the game, the Cardinals immediately went to work on offense. Their gameplan was clear from the beginning: run the ball, win up front and milk the clock.
Led by Austin Moe at tackle, the Cardinals did an excellent job of creating holes for their backfield, leading to 391 rushing yards in the game.
“It feels great because I know I got some very good backs behind me,” Moe said. "I know how hard they run and they trusted the offensive line. We do a great job for them. We trust them and they trust us. You see the big runs that come out of it, so we got some very good and very talented backs behind me.”
After being stopped on a third down on their first drive, the Cardinals (9-2) made an aggressive decision to go for a fake punt. Their gamble played off, as they converted the play and ended the drive with a touchdown run by Blake Matthys.
On the ensuing drive, it was Laconia’s turn to make big plays. A missed Brodhead/Juda tackle on Laconia’s kick return put the Spartans in great field position.
The Cardinals kept failing to execute on defense and a few more missed tackles and poor pursuit of the ball led to a Laconia touchdown.
Before the end of the half, Brodhead/Juda was back on track offensively.
Starting a drive with 1 minute, 4 seconds left on the clock, Brodhead/Juda marched into scoring range before Laconia's defense forced the Cardinals into a fourth-and-13 situation with less than 10 seconds until halftime.
The Cardinals called Aiden Vondra's number on a sweep, and he sprinted down the left sideline and found the end zone to put his team up 13-7 after the point-after try failed.
Coming out of the break, the Cardinals defense stepped up and made certain they would still be playing next week.
“I think as a defense we started attacking the second half,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. "We play a lot better when we attack. I don't have an answer for why we played on our heels (in the first half). We just didn’t tackle well. We don’t play well when we don't attack.
“(In) the second half we just came out and attacked. That wasn't because we did anything really different. We didn't make any huge adjustments. We just got out and attacked them and made plays.”
In the second half, the Cardinals scored 29 points. Their run-heavy offense was led by Blake Matthys and Vondra. Matthys ended the game with 175 yards and three touchdowns. Vondra ran for 132 yards and his fourth-down touchdown before halftime.
The Cardinals will have a chance to avenge one of its two losses on the season in the next round of the playoffs. They will travel to play top-seeded Prairie du Chien on Friday, where the Cardinals lost to the Blackhawks 30-21.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 42, LACONIA 7
Brodhead/Juda;7;6;22;7;—;42
Laconia;0;7;0;0;—;7
Scoring summary: BJ–Matthys 9 run (Bockhop kick). L–Grade 2 run (VanBeek kick). BJ–Vondra 18 run (Bockhop kick miss). BJ–Huffman 2 run (Two-point conversion). BJ–Matthys 96 run (Bockhop kick). BJ–Masloske 16 pass from Bockhop (Bockhop kick). BJ–Matthys 2 run (Bockhop kick).
Statistics: First downs–BJ 21, L 8. Rushing–BJ 54-391, L 25-121. Yards Passing–BJ 54, L 45. Passes–BJ 7-6-1, L 14-5-0. Fumbles–BJ 1-0, L 1-1. Penalties–BJ 1-5, L 1-2.
