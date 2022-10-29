BRODHEAD—Second-seeded Brodhead/Juda advanced in the Division 5 WIAA football playoffs with a 42-7 victory over third-seeded Laconia on Friday.

After forcing Laconia (6-5) to punt on its first drive of the game, the Cardinals immediately went to work on offense. Their gameplan was clear from the beginning: run the ball, win up front and milk the clock.

Offensive lineman Austin Moe celebrates after Brodhead/Juda scored a touchdown in Friday's Division 5 playoff game against Laconia at Brodhead High School. The Cardinals won 42-7 to set up a rematch with Prairie du Chien, which beat Brodhead 30-21 on Oct. 7.
Blake Matthys of Brodhead/Juda looks for running room during a Division 5 second-round playoff game against Laconia at Brodhead High School on Friday. The Cardinals found plenty of room to operate, racking up 391 rushing yards in a 42-7 win.
