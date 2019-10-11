WALWORTH

Jim Matthys was anxious to see how his offense would look playing on field turf.

The Brodhead/Juda head coach felt twins Dalton and Nick Naramore might have a different gear coming out of the backfield on Walworth Big Foot’s newly installed playing surface.

He was right.

The Naramore brothers combined for 310 yards rushing and four touchdowns in leading Brodhead/Juda to a pivotal 40-19 Rock Valley Conference win Friday night.

With many teams statewide expected to grab a postseason berth despite a less-than-.500 conference record, Brodhead/Juda improved to 4-4 and likely earned a playoff bid regardless of what happens in next week’s finale at home against McFarland.

Big Foot is also 4-4 and likely in the same boat while closing the season at Edgerton (7-1).

The Cardinals trailed 19-18 at half but ran amok in the second half in pulling away. Dalton Naramore finished with 170 yards rushing and Nick added 140 yards on the ground and three TDs.

“We’ve got to find a way to get some turf in Brodhead now,” Matthys said with a smile afterward. “It really makes a difference, and I know our kids were looking forward to playing on it.

“I’m so proud of each and every one of them tonight. We lost a couple guys last week, including our quarterback Cade Walker, and some guys really stepped up tonight. Our senior leadership was fantastic, and some of our younger guys played their tails off.”

Trailing by one at half, the Cardinals did all the scoring in the second half. Nick Naramore’s second rushing TD of the game—an 11-yard scamper—gave Brodhead/Juda the lead for good at 26-19 early in the third.

Brady Malkow’s second touchdown reception of the game pushed the lead to 33-19 on the Cardinals’ next possession.

Big Foot (4-4) stalled offensively in the second half after piling up 218 yards of offense the first half.

The Chiefs were 4-2 but have lost two straight.

“We couldn’t get off the field on defense, especially the second half, and just didn’t make enough big plays offensively to sustain drives and keep up,” Big Foot coach Mike Welden said.

“And we have to find a way to become a more physical team. That was the difference against Evansville last week and again tonight.”

Big Foot took its last lead late in the first half. Jack Gillingham outjumped two Brodhead/Juda defenders to haul in a 13-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left to make it 19-18 at the break.

Brodhead/Juda led 12-0 after the first quarter. Malkow started the scoring with a 3-yard TD grab on the Cardinals’ first drive, and Nick Naramore bulled in from four yards out late in the first following a Big Foot fumble deep in its own territory to push the lead to 12-0.

The Chiefs took a 13-12 lead midway through the second on back-to-back touchdowns from Owen Martin. The senior scored on a 6-yard end around to put Big Foot on the board and followed that up with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Basil Demco.

BRODHEAD/JUDA 40, BIG FOOT 19

Brodhead/Juda 12 6 15 7—40

Walworth Big Foot 0 19 0 0—19

Scoring: B/J—Brady Malkow 3 pass from Cole Hoesly (kick blocked).B/J—Nick Naramore 4 run (pass failed). BF—Owen Martin 6 run (kick blocked). BF—Martin 22 pass from Basil Demco (Martin kick). B/J—Dalton Naramore 9 run (pass failed). BF—Jack Gillingham 13 pass from Demco (pass failed). BJ—Nick Naramore 11 run (Malkow pass from Hoesly). BJ—Malkow 8 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). B/J—Nick Naramore 1 run (Hoesly kick).

Statistics: First downs—B/J 20, BF 19. Rushes—B/J 47-339, BF 44-165. Yards passing—B/J 28, BF 109. Passes—B/J 6-4-1, BF 21-7-0. Fumbles—B/J 2-1, BF 1-1. Penalties—B/J 8-62, BF 4-34