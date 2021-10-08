Sorry, an error occurred.
WAUTOMA
Brodhead/Juda's football team continues to roll.
The Cardinals took their high-powered offense on the road Friday night and overwhelmed Wautoma 52-12 in a nonconference game.
Brodhead/Juda (8-0, 6-0) got two rushing TDs each from Gage Boegli and Blake Matthys in winning its 15th game in a row.
"We started a little slow but picked up in the second quarter," Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. "We finished with 349 yards rushing and really controlled the line of scrimmage."
Brodhead/Juda wraps up the regular season at Prairie du Chien in a SWC game next Friday.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 52, WAUTOMA 12
Brodhead/Juda;6;28;18;0--52
Wautoma;0;0;0;12--12
Scoring summary: B/J--Gunner Boegli 41 pass from Cole Hoesly (kick failed). B/J--Gage Boegli 5 run (Brady Malakow pass from Hoesly). B/J--G. Boegli 5 run (Hoesly kick). B/J--Malkow 28 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). B/J--Aiden Vondra 65 run (kick failed). B/J--Blake Matthys 4 run (kick failed). B/J--Matthys 28 run (kick failed). B/J--Vondra 60 punt return (kick failed). W--Kyler Fenske 71 run (pass failed). W--15 pass (pass failed)
Statistics: First downs—B/J 16, W 10. Rushes--B/J 37-349, W 28-203. Yards passing--B 69, W 71. Passes--B/J 2-2-0, W 15-7-2. Fumbles--B/J 0-0, W 1-0. Penalties--B/J 1-10, W 4-40
