BRODHEAD—The Brodhead/Juda Cardinals enter the WIAA Division 5 playoffs exactly as they intended: with positive vibes only.
After dropping a pair of games to excellent teams, the Cardinals finished off a 7-2 regular season with a nearly flawless second half in a 39-16 victory over Lancaster on Friday night.
The Cardinals held a slim 12-8 lead at intermission before exploding for 27 second-half points while holding the Arrows to just eight.
Brodhead/Juda displayed a balanced and explosive offense, thanks in large part to quarterback Gabe Bockhop and two outstanding athletes, Leon Saunders and Aidyn Vondra.
The trio played a significant role in the offense rolling up 497 yards. Bockhop, a sophomore, was nearly perfect on the chilly evening, completing six of seven passes for 249 yards and three scores.
The ground game was plenty successful as well, going for 253 yards.
Cardinals coach Jim Matthys said it was a good night for the offense.
"Gabe is just a sophomore, and he's still growing," Matthys said. "He's done a nice job, and the nice thing is, we haven't had a game where we've had to throw everything on him and make him win the game. He keeps getting better, and we are still a team that relies on the running game. He needs to make plays when we ask him to, and that's what he's been doing."
There were big plays aplenty. Saunders opened the scoring with an 81-yard TD run. Vondra later took a perfectly timed pitch from Bockhop and ventured 45 yards for a score.
Bockhop found Gunner Boegli with a 55-yard scoring strike and later hit Saunders for another 75 and a score.
Vondra capped the day's highlight reel with scoring runs of 28 and 59 yards.
While the offense's eye-popping numbers stole most of the game's headlines, Matthys was quick to credit the work of his hard-nosed defense, as well. While the Cardinals certainly benefited from the absence of Lancaster quarterback Jacob DiVall, it was an impressive performance regardless.
"Our defense played a lot better in the second half," Matthys said. "I knew we could move the ball on them. We just didn't have a lot of opportunities in that first half. Our defense being able to step up and stop them and give us more chances was the key."
"We came out looking to close out the game in the second half," Vondra said. "We brought the same energy and intensity, and they died down a little more than we did. They are a really good team and they played hard, but we really brought it in the second half."
Bockhop said the boost of a victory in the finale could carry over.
"After a couple of tough losses, it was great to close the season with a victory," Bockhop said."
The Cardinals earned a No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will host Watertown Luther Prep in level one, with a potential showdown against third-seed Laconia looming in level two.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 39, LANCASTER 16
Lancaster;6;6;8;0;—;16
Brodhead/Juda;6;6;15;12;—;39
Scoring summary: B/J—Saunders 81 run (kick failed). L—Alverado 49 run (run good). B/J—Vondra 45 run (pass fail). B/J—Boegli 55 from Bockhop (run good). B/J—Saunders 75 from Bockhop (kick good). L—Wolf 1 run (run good). B/J—Vondra 59 run (kick fail). B/J—Vondra 28 run (run fail).
Team stats: First downs—L 16, B/J 13. Rushing—L 47-247, B/J 33-248. Yards passing—L 42, B/J 249. Passes—L 17-3-1, BJ, 7-6-0. Fumbles—L 2-0, B/J 1-1. Penalties—L 5-57, B/J 5-63.