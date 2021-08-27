JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker's football team needed a win Friday night.
The Vikings lost a heartbreaker in Week 1 and open up Badger Large Conference play on the road next Friday against state powerhouse Waunakee.
Beloit Memorial proved to be the perfect tonic.
Cayden Brandenburg scored two touchdowns, while Parker's defense was stellar in a 28-7 nonconference win.
The Vikings led 7-0 at half before pulling away in the fourth quarter against their former Big Eight Conference rivals.
"Our defense came to play tonight and needed to," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "We've got some things to clean up on offense, starting with the three turnovers. That's unacceptable, as are the 10 penalties we had.
"But with the injuries we had, and the fact that we're still trying to get some of our younger guys accustomed to playing at the varsity level, I thought it was a real solid effort on our part."
Parker's defense got the only score of the first half. Paul Kim picked off an errant Griffin Oberneder pass at the Beloit 36-yard line and returned it for a touchdown.
The Vikings' offense was stagnant the first half, rushing eight times for 13 yards and finishing with only 71 yards of offense.
Brandenburg provided the spark in the second half. The sophomore took a counter handoff from Griffin Davis, split two defenders and raced untouched for a 54-yard TD run. He finished with 88 yards rushing on only five attempts.
Omarion Stackhouse pushed the lead to 21-0 with 8:49 to play when quarterback Gavyn Novak flicked a quick pass to him in the backfield that he turned into a 20-yard scoring play.
Brandenburg concluded the scoring for the Vikings with a 13-yard pass from Novak on a similar play that Stackhouse scored on.
"I thought we did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," Kreger said. "And that's a credit to our kids. They come out battling every single day whether it's in practice or whatever it might be, they just give it their all.
"And it was great to see everybody back in the stands. Our cheer team and pom team did a great job of getting our student body involved, and our guys feed off that."
PARKER 28, BELOIT 7
Beloit Memorial;0;0;0;7--7
Janesville Parker;0;7;7;14--28
Scoring summary: P--Paul Kim 36 interception return (Kenneth Zavala kick). P--Cayden Brandenburg 54 run (Zavala kick). P--Omarion Stackhouse 20 pass from Gavyn Novak (Zavala kick). B--Griffin Oberneder 40 run (Oberneder kick). P--Brandenburg 13 pass from Novak (Zavala kick).
Statistics: First downs--B 11, P10. Rushes--B 43-152, P 27-153. Yards passing--B 64, P 207. Passes--B 11-4-1, P 18-10-3. Fumbles--B 1-0, P 1-0. Penalties--B 10-70, P 10-97