Welcome to the hall of fame, Bill O'Leary.
The former Janesville Craig and Milton football coach is one of 11 inductees into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 2023 Hall of Fame class.
O'Leary compiled a 62-57 record in 12 seasons as head coach at Craig and Milton and capped off his coaching career by winning back-to-back Badger South Conference titles at Milton in 2014 and 2015.
As boisterous a person as you'll find, O'Leary was nearly at a loss for words in describing the hall of fame selection.
"I'm overwhelmed, I really am," O'Leary said of the honor. "You think about something like this in the back of your mind, but you're never quite sure if it will happen.
I've been to several of the (hall of fame) banquets and have friends and colleagues that are already in, so getting a chance to join them is really special."
O'Leary began his teaching (special education) and coaching career at Edison Middle School in Janesville in 1974 and spent 13 seasons at the school before moving on to Craig High. He spent nine seasons as Craig's head coach and led the Cougars into the postseason in seven seasons. His career record at Craig was 49-49.
In three seasons at Milton, O'Leary took the Red Hawks to the playoffs each season and won two conference titles.
"I've got so many great memories throughout the years, but I'd have to say my favorite and most meaningful was winning that first conference title in 2014," O'Leary said. "My son, Patrick, was a tight end on the team, and my brother, Russ, who was with me every step of the way along my coaching career, was my defensive coordinator.
"We had to go up to Monona Grove our last conference game and play against a team that really nobody gave us a chance of beating. We kicked a field goal late to tie the game and then won it in overtime."
A devoted family man, O'Leary credits his wife, Mary Ellen, with keeping him grounded during a 41-year coaching career that also included a successful run as Craig's head wrestling coach.
"She was my sounding board," O'Leary said of his wife. "There were many nights in the early '90s where I was not home to fulfill my parental duties because of games, practices, meets or whatever was going on at the time, and she was in charge.
"I've got my nuclear family, my extended family and a big family of friends. I've been blessed."
Although O'Leary stepped away from coaching in 2015, football remains a big part of his life. He handles the color commentary on Friday nights for Big Radio on Craig and Janesville Parker away games. Recently, UW-Whitewater's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics signed a two-year agreement with Big Radio to have O'Leary and his play-by-play partner Josh Golberg call Warhawks football games on 105.9 FM The Hog in Janesville beginning with the 2022 season.
"I'm absolutely thrilled that we're going to get to do Whitewater games," O'Leary said. "That's my alma mater and a place where I played for two seasons before I realized that finishing school and getting a job was probably a little more important than playing football.
"Josh and I think we can establish a really good base in the Janesville area.
"The preseason rankings just came out, and the first two games we're doing (St. John's and Mary Hardin-Baylor) are top five matchups. I can't wait."
Bill O'Leary's had a hall of fame-type career. Now, he's being rewarded for it.
2023 WFCA Hall of Fame inductees
Mike Beck, Racine Park/Franklin High Schools; Louis Brown, Franklin High School; Bob DeKeyser, Niagara/Lena High Schools and St. Norbert College; Scott Erickson, Hurley High School; Kevin Grundy, Marshfield Columbus Catholic/Wausau Newman Catholic/Antigo/Wausau West/Wausau East/Eagle River Northland Pines High Schools; Ken Krause, Muskego High School; Bruce Larson, Somerset High School; Brian Leair, Cedarburg High School; Rick Muellenberg, Bangor High School; Bill O’Leary, Milton/Janesville Craig High Schools; and Jon Steffenhagen, G-E-T High School.
National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Dan Juedes, Sheboygan Falls High School, and Jerry Golembiewski, Racine St. Catherine’s/Milwaukee West/Hartland Arrowhead/Milwaukee Marshall High Schools and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Dave McClain Distinguished Service Award
Jerry Hannack, Elmwood High School.
Marge and Dick Rundle Positive Influence of Coaching Award
Andrew Troxel, Richland Center High School.