JANESVILLE

Big plays helped Janesville Craig keep the Monterey Rock on the east side of town for the third straight year.

The Cougars’ defense forced crosstown rival Janesville Parker into turning the ball over four times before halftime. And nearly half of Craig’s 301 total offensive yards came on three plays.

Senior quarterback Eric Hughes scored three of Craig’s four touchdowns to lead the Cougars over the Vikings, 27-7, at Monterey Stadium on Friday night. It was Craig’s seventh win in the past eight crosstown meetings.

“This feels amazing. This is the biggest game of the year for us,” Hughes said. “We may have had to play it the second game of the year, but it’s special to everybody.”

Hughes and the Cougars’ option offense needed to find their footing in the fourth quarter while clinging to a 13-7 advantage.

The Vikings had put together two sustained drives—one ending in a touchdown and one ending in a dropped pass on fourth-and-three in the red zone—coming out of halftime.

Craig had called just one counter run play all night, and it wound up being a busted play that went nowhere in the first half. The second time the Cougars turned to the counter changed the complexion of the game.

Hughes fed junior Eli Shucha, who found a gaping hole up the center of the field, cut to his left and ran 46 yards down the sideline to the Vikings’ 1-yard line.

Junior Kyle Wynn finished the drive with a touchdown on the next play, and a two-point conversion made it 21-7 with 8:28 remaining in the game.

“We weren’t getting much movement in the third quarter, but I think our O-line started to pick it up a little bit, and our blocking on the outside,” Hughes said.

“We needed that bad,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said.

“We told our guys to expect a battle in the second half ... and I thought Parker played really well. But we hit that counter and a couple big plays and got momentum back.”

Parker turned the ball over on downs near midfield on its next possession, and Hughes quickly put the game on ice by keeping the ball on a zone-read play and scampering 50 yards for his third touchdown. He scored from 46 and 4 yards in the first half and finished with 95 yards on nine carries.

“I’ve got great blockers up there and just try to hit a hole,” Hughes said. “I’m just trying to read off the defense, but I can’t thank my teammates enough. This was a great win.”

Winn and Eric McLevige each had an interception in the first half for the Cougars, who got fumble recoveries from Marshaun Harriel and Caleb Chouinard on the way to their 13-0 lead.

Parker coach Clayton Kreger said Craig’s ability to make big plays—and his team’s own near-misses—was the difference.

“Turnovers were the key to the game, and just missed opportunities for big plays,” Kreger said. “Our run game, the first half especially, we were one block away ... from springing things open.”

Michael Anderson rushed 21 times for 91 yards and Parker’s lone touchdown. Garrett Sanwick added 97 yards on 18 carries.

Parker Glissendorf ran for 70 yards and also led the Cougars defensively with 12 tackles.

Both teams were coming off season-opening losses—Parker to Verona, which has scored 103 points through the first two weeks and Craig to Beloit for the first time in 10 years.

“It was a tough loss Week 1, but I told our guys we are a young team and that was a lot of guys’ first real varsity experience,” Bunderson said. “We got better, and obviously with Verona next week, we’ll have to keep getting better.”

The Cougars go on the road next Friday, while Parker hosts Sun Prairie.

CRAIG 27, PARKER 7

Janesville Craig 7 6 0 14—27

Janesville Parker 0 0 7 0—7

Scoring: C—Eric Hughes 46 run (Chip Dose kick). C—Hughes 4 run (kick failed). P—Michael Anderson 2 run (David Zavala kick). C—Kyle Wynn 1 run (Marshaun Harriel pass from Hughes). C—Hughes 50 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs—C 10, P 11. Rushing—C 42-267, P 48-220. Passing yards—C 34, P 15. Passes—C 8-4-1, P 17-3-2. Fumbles—C 2-0, P 2-2. Penalties—C 6-40, P 4-35.