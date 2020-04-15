The Big Eight is currently a 10-school conference. That has been the case since Verona joined the league in 2008-09.
Starting in the fall of 2022, you can make it 11.
In an online meeting last week, Big Eight athletic directors unanimously passed a motion to accept Sun Prairie West High into the conference for all non-football sports beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
The current Sun Prairie High School will be renamed Sun Prairie East and the mascot will remain the Cardinals.
Sun Prairie West is being built because skyrocketing enrollment numbers in the city have left a need for a second high school.
Sun Prairie West’s nickname will be the Wolves.
Jeremy Schlitz is the Madison Metro District Athletic Director and is Madison Memorial’s AD. He’s also a member of the WIAA’s realignment committee. He said approving the addition of Sun Prairie West was an easy decision.
“The Big Eight acted to ensure that the athletes at Sun Prairie West were guaranteed a conference to compete in when the school opens in 2022-23,” Schlitz said. “This creates 11-team groupings in many sports, pending co-ops in gymnastics, hockey or other sports within existing schools.
“Sun Prairie and other schools may look at a different and broader solution in our area going forward, but the Big Eight wanted to ensure that the student-athletes at Sun Prairie West had a conference to compete in all sports as soon as the school opened.”
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will move to the Badger Large Conference in football starting with the 2020 season but will remain in the Big Eight in all other sports.
The 11-school conference is not etched in stone after the 2022-23 school year. More changes are likely, with the contract guaranteeing participation from all 11 schools for one calendar year only.
Parker athletic director Clayton Kreger said time will tell where the two city schools end up conference-wise after the 2022-23 school year. But he said adding Sun Prairie West seems like a good fit right now.
“Those kids deserve the right to compete right away, and they’ll be stepping into one of the premiere conferences in the state,” Kreger said. “All of us (athletic directors) were in agreement when we voted. It was unanimous.
“Of course, there are always some concerns when you add in a new school, especially with scheduling and the fact that we’ll have an odd number of teams competing in a lot of sports. But we’ll have to wait and see how that turns out.”
The Big Eight also plans to add Sun Prairie West football to an eight-team conference beginning in 2022. The WIAA needs to approve that proposal, which likely means the end for Beloit Memorial in the Big Eight for football. The Big Eight’s eight-team football conference would likely consist of Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Middleton, Verona, Madison Memorial, Madison East, Madison West and Madison La Follette.
If Beloit is forced out of the Big Eight in football, perhaps it would move to the Badger Large Conference with the Janesville programs. That could have a trickle-down effect through several conferences. Could Delavan-Darien, for instance, which has lobbied with the WIAA for years to be relocated from the Southern Lakes Conference, find a new home in all of that?
It’s nearly impossible to know how that will all shake out, but it is safe to say folks in the Big Eight and beyond are already thinking about it and mapping out realignment proposals which will need to be submitted to the WIAA.
For now, the only thing certainty is that the 10-school Big Eight Conference will add an 11th in all sports but football in the 2022-23 calendar year.