VERONA

Adam Bekx feels like a kid in a candy store.

The Verona quarterback has so many sweets at his disposal that he feels like the Wildcats' offense should score every time it has the ball.

That was nearly the case Friday night.

Bekx threw four first-half touchdown passes and University of Wisconsin recruit Jackson Acker returned the second-half-opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to lead Verona to a 41-7 victory over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference opener.

The Wildcats led 28-0 at half, and Acker's kick return brought the running clock into play.

Parker played well in spurts offensively but could not contain Verona’s high-powered offense. The Wildcats never punted.

Bekx was almost apologetic afterward in talking about the talent the Wildcats have offensively.

“I have probably the best wide receiver duo in the state in Aubrey (Dawkins) and Haakon (Anderson) and a great running back and kick returner in Jackson, who is going to play for the Badgers,” Bekx said. “Plus, our offensive line is phenomenal.

“With the talent we have, we’re only going to get better. Tonight was a good start, but we can play better.”

Verona can’t play much better than it did the first half.

Bekx led scoring drives on all four possessions, all of which ended with the 6-foot-3 signal-caller throwing a touchdown pass. He threw two to Anderson, one to Dawkins and one to James Rae. Bekx was 7-for-8 in the first half for 134 yards and four scores. He finished 8–for-9 for 137 yards and sat out the fourth quarter.

Parker finished with 176 yards of offense and got on the board late when Sam O’Leary hit Matthew Hartwig for a 27-yard scoring strike that cut the deficit to 41-7.

Parker coach Clayton Kreger, whose team was missing several starters, said Verona was as good as advertised.

“Even though they’ve got a couple of DI kids, we still thought we could compete with them,” Kreger said. “But they’ve got a lot of speed, and we missed a couple of assignments.

“For us, I thought we did some good things and our kids competed hard. We’ve just got to keep working hard and get ready for next week”

Parker hosts crosstown rival Janesville Craig next Friday in the Battle for the Monterey Rock.

VERONA 41, PARKER 7

Janesville Parker;0;0;0;7–7

Verona;14:14;13:0–41

Scoring: V—James Rae 10 pass from Adam Bekx (Mason Armstrong kick).V—Aubrey Dawkins 27 pass from Bekx (Armstrong kick). V—Haaken Anderson 45 pass from Bekx (Armstrong kick). V—Anderson 9 pass from Bekx (Armstrong kick). V—Jackson Acker 89 kickoff return (Armstrong kick). V—Acker 10 run (kick failed). P—Matthew Hartwig 27 pass from Sam O’Leary (David Zavala kick).

Statistics: First downs—P 9, V 15. Rushes—P 37-109, V 26-126. Yards passing—P 67, V 149. Passes—P 12-7-1, V 11-9-0. Fumbles—P 3-0, V 1-0. Penalties—P 2-10, V 4-40.