SPRING GREEN

Will Bailey imposed his will on Edgerton High’s football team Friday night.

The River Valley junior quarterback shredded the Crimson Tide defense for 235 yards passing and three touchdowns and ran in another to lead the Blackhawks to a 46-3 victory in a WIAA Division 4 second-round game.

Second-seeded River Valley (10-1) hosts fifth-seeded Lakeside (7-4) in a state quarterfinal game next Friday.

Rock Valley co-champion and third-seeded Edgerton finished 9-2.

River Valley built a 27-3 halftime lead, and after two quick scores to start the second half set a running clock in play with a 38-point lead.

Bailey had touchdown passes of 41, 86 and 18 yards against what had been a stout Edgerton defense.

“I just trust my receivers,” Bailey said. “I know wherever I throw, they’re going to be there to catch it.

“I think early on, with the field being so wet and sloppy, that our receivers were going to have an advantage cutting and getting open.”

The Blackhawks opened up a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

Sophomore Zach Gloudeman started the scoring on River Valley’s second possession.

The sophomore tailback broke three tackles near the line of scrimmage on a basic sweep play left and outraced two Tide defenders for a 75-yard touchdown.

Edgerton got down to the 10-yard line on its next possession but had to settle for Ismael Diaz’s 32-yard field goal when quarterback Drew Hansen was sacked for a 7-yard loss.

River Valley stretched the lead to 20-3 on Bailey’s 41-yard touchdown pass and Roman Jensen’s 15-yard TD run midway through the second quarter.

Bailey’s 10-yard burst up the middle on a quarterback keeper made it 27-3 River Valley with 4:33 left in the half.

Edgerton generated only 130 yards of offense in the first half and hurt itself with nine penalties for 119 yards.

Edgerton coach Mike Gregory was offering no excuses afterward.

“The better team won tonight, and their quarterback was as good as he looked on film,” Gregory said. “He has so many weapons, and we saw that on film. We couldn’t get our defense off the field, because every time he needed to make a throw on third down he seemed to put it right on the money.

“And defensively, they really made us one-dimensional by taking our running game away.

“The bottom line, and for whatever reason, is we just didn’t play very well tonight. We lost our composure a little bit, but it can’t take away from what was a great year for us.”

RIVER VALLEY 46, EDGERTON 3

Edgerton 3 0 0 0—3

River Valley 14 13 19 0—46

Scoring: RV—Zach Gloudeman 75 run (Cayden Robson kick). E—Ismael Diaz 32 field goal. RV—Josh Maier 41 pass from Will Bailey (Robson kick). RV—Roman Jensen 15 run (kick failed). RV—Bailey 10 run (Robson kick). RV—Maier 86 pass from Bailey (kick blocked). RV—Tyler Nachreiner 18 pass from Bailey (Robson kick). RV—Jensen 10 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs—E 12, RV 17. Rushes—E 27-129, RV 25-167. Yards passing—E 130, RV 235. Passes—E 23-9-1, RV 16-9-0. Fumbles—E 2-1, RV 1-0. Penalties—E 11-143, RV 7-42