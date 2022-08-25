Week 1 of the high school football season went according to Hoyle.
Lightning delayed, and in one case ended, a couple of area games, but those that were completed didn’t offer up any real big surprises.
Area teams that were expected to win did just that. And several area players that figured to have breakout seasons got off to rousing starts.
It appears Jim Matthys has another powerhouse team at Brodhead/Juda, while Janesville Parker, Beloit Turner and Clinton showed signs of dropping the pretender tag and sporting a contender one instead.
Several area individuals stood out, including Parker’s JJ Douglas, Turner quarterback Sean Fogel and Walworth Big Foot running back Jax Hertel.
No area conference fared better in Week 1 than the Capitol, where seven of the eight teams won their openers.
Most football coaches will tell you that a team improves the most during the season from Week 1 to Week 2. We’ll see how that plays out.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap for Friday night.
Janesville Parker (1-0) at Milton (0-1), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Milton High School—The Red Hawks blanked the Vikings 17-0 in a Badger Large Conference game last season.
Milton rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit but came up short in a 20-14 loss to Fort Atkinson in the season opener.
Aidan Schoen threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Noah McLaughlin caught five passes for 93 yards in the loss.
“Just like every team on our schedule this season, Milton is going to be a tough opponent,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “We need to be at our very best in our preparation.
“Heading into Week 2, we will focus on our attention to detail and creating good habits in practice.”
Parker picked up a solid win in its opener with a 28-18 victory over Burlington.
The Vikings’ offense rolled up 555 yards, including a 375-yard passing performance from quarterback Gavyn Novak. Junior wideout JJ Douglas hauled in six passes for 218 yards and two TDs.
“We escaped Burlington with a win, however, we have a lot to clean up heading into Week 2,” Kreger said. “We gave up two safeties, had multiple presnap penalties, misalignments, and way too many missed assignments last Friday.”
Best guess: Parker 34, Milton 13
Janesville Craig (0-0-1) at Delavan-Darien (0-1), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Delavan-Darien High School--A rare nonconference meeting between two schools separated by 20 miles of Highway 14.
The Comets hung with former Southern Lakes rival Elkhorn in their season opener but came up short in a 21-19 nonconference loss.
Quarterback Neil Janssen threw for 271 yards and ran for 79. His 89-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Huff in the third quarter gave Delavan-Darien a 19-14 lead.
“Delavan has a good quarterback and some guys that make plays,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “We have to be solid in coverage responsibilities. We also have to simplify some things to help our guys play fast right away.”
Craig saw its season-opening game against Oshkosh North end in a 14-14 tie at halftime due to lightning in the area. Senior QB Jake Schaffner accounted for both Craig touchdowns with a 10-yard run and a 75-yard pass to Hunter Ehret.
“I thought our guys did a good job Friday night and were excited to get back out for the second half,” Bunderson said. “Our defense settled down and offense had a good plan coming out of halftime.”
Best guess: Craig 28, Delavan-Darien 14
Brodhead/Juda (1-0) at Evansville (0-1), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Evansville High School—These former Rock Valley Conference foes renew their longtime rivalry with a nonconference clash.
The Cardinals were impressive in their 33-6 nonconference win over Edgerton in the season opener. The defending SWC champions extended their regular-season winning streak to 17 games. Aiden Vondra was the star of the game, returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.
Evansville played Mississippi Valley Conference powerhouse Reedsburg close in an 18-12 nonconference loss. Bennett Keller accounted for both touchdowns with a 1-yard run and a 10-yard TD pass to Graydon Geske.
Best guess: Brodhead/Juda 35, Evansville 12
Week 2 AREA GAMES FRIDAY
(Nonconference)Janesville Parker at Milton
Janesville Craig at Delavan-Darien
Brodhead/Juda at Evansville
Badger at Racine Horlick
Big Foot at East Troy
Clinton at Edgerton
Portage at Whitewater
St. Francis at Turner
Jefferson at Elkhorn
Highland at Parkview/Albany