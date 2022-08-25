Leon Saunders
Buy Now

Senior tailback Leon Saunders dives into the end zone for his first of his two touchdowns in Brodhead/Juda’s 33-6 nonconference win over Edgerton last Friday. The Cardinals extended their regular-season winning streak to 17 games.

 By Jimmy Oswald Adams Publishing Group

Week 1 of the high school football season went according to Hoyle.

Lightning delayed, and in one case ended, a couple of area games, but those that were completed didn’t offer up any real big surprises.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you