Cole Berghorn collected one more major football honor on Thursday.
Berghorn, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior running back at Lake Geneva Badger, was named a second-team all-State player by The Associated Press.
Berghorn also was named The Janesville Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year and was a first-team running back on the coaches’ all-state team—which chooses more players and has separate teams for large and small schools, unlike The AP.
Berghorn carried the ball 220 times for 2,178 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 9.9 yards per carry and 198 yards per game, as the Badgers went 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 state playoffs before falling to Wales Kettle Moraine.
Berghorn suffered an injury early in the loss to Kettle Moraine and continues to work on rehabbing the injury with the hopes of drawing an offer from an NCAA Division I program.
“He’s been a three-year varsity kid,” Badger coach Matt Hensler said. “He started out as a linebacker and running back, and this year he really came into his own as a running back. He’s one of those kids who never takes a play off, in practice or in bgames.
Two seniors from Brodhead/Juda earned high honorable mention on the AP list: Running back Gage Boegli and offensive lineman Colton Buttke. Brodhead went 11-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 5 state playoffs before falling to Belleville, 35-20.
Boegli earned small-school first-team all-State honors from the coaches association. He rushed for 1,567 yards and 27 touchdowns in 12 games and was named the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year.
Nobody worked harder at his craft than Gage,” Cardinals coach Jim Matthys said. “He’s a kid that just loved football and was rewarded for his work ethic.”
Buttke, a 6-2, 200-pound offensive lineman, blocked for a team that averaged 290 rushing yards, 363.6 total yards and 40.3 points per game.
“Colton just had a moter that never stopped,” Matthys said.
Senior quarterback Myles Burkett of WIAA Division 1 state champion Franklin, a University of Wisconsin recruit, was named Player of the Year. The 6-2, 200-pounder completed 206 of 289 passes (71.3%) for 3,427 yards and 36 touchdowns with four interception. His yardage total is tied for No. 8 in state history.
La Crosse Aquinas coach Tom Lee was named Coach of the Year after leading the Blugolds to the Division 5 state championship.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2021 ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year—Myles Burkett, 6-2, 205, sr., QB, Franklin.
Coach of the Year—Tom Lee, La Crosse Aquinas.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback—Myles Burkett, 6-2, 205, sr., Franklin.
Running backs—Simon Bauer, 5-8, 175, sr., Durand (unanimous); Alijah Maher-Parr, 5-9, 165, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Blake Schraufnagel, 6-1, 180, jr., Mayville.
Offensive linemen—Joe Brunner, 6-8, 315, sr., Whitefish Bay; Carson Hinzman, 6-4, 275, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central; Evan Malcore, 6-6, 270, sr., Sun Prairie; Joey Okla, 6-3, 295, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Billy Schrauth, 6-6, 295, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (unanimous).
Wide receivers/tight ends—Andrew Keller, 6-6, 215, sr., Waunakee; Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 185, sr., Madison Edgewood.
Kicker—Gavin Lahm, 6-2, 210, sr., Kaukauna.
All-purpose—Robby Michael, 5-10, 160, sr., Kohler co-op; Zander Rockow, 6-1, 220, jr., Eau Claire Regis.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen—Gabe Alyousef, 6-2, 275, sr., Oak Creek; Joe Brunner, 6-8, 315, sr., Whitefish Bay; Wes King, 6-5, 280, sr., Appleton North.
Defensive ends/outside linebackers—Isaac Hamm, 6-5, 240, sr., Sun Prairie (unanimous); J.T. Seagreaves, 6-6, 234, sr., Monroe.
Inside linebackers—Jack Baretz, 6-3, 218, sr., Franklin; William Campbell, 6-2, 235, sr., Kaukauna (unanimous); Luna Larson, 6-2, 200, sr., Baraboo
Defensive backs—Alex Belongia, 6-3, 190, sr., Rice Lake (unanimous); Logan Engeseth, 6-2, 190, sr., DeForest; Daniel Martens, 5-11, 185, sr., Franklin.
Punter—Tyler Ebel, 6-5, 230, sr., DeForest (unanimous).
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback—Jackson Flottmeyer, 6-6, 216, jr., La Crosse Aquinas.
Running backs—Cole Berghorn, 6-1, 210, sr., Lake Geneva Badger; Brycen Cashin, 6-0, 180, sr., Stevens Point Pacelli; Max Grand, 5-9, 190, sr., Ellsworth.
Offensive linemen—Ashton Beers, 6-6, 300, sr., Slinger; Evan Oberg, 6-4, 250, sr., DeForest; Alex Pethan, 6-2, 295, sr., Oak Creek; Will Schroeder, 6-1, 260, sr., Appleton North; Chad Schuster, 6-6, 285, sr., Franklin.
Wide receivers/tight ends—Keaton Arendt, 6-1, 190, sr., Franklin; Sam Peiffer, 6-2, 185, sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium
Kicker—Michael Karlen, 5-7, 165, sr., Stanley-Boyd.
All-purpose—Reed Breckheimer, 6-0, 221, sr., Hilbert; Calvin Hargrove, 5-6, 145, jr., La Crosse Aquinas.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen—Eddie Loesch, 6-1, 230, sr., River Falls; Kian Preimesberger, 6-1, 235, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Mila Stephens, 6-0, 380, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Defensive ends/outside linebackers—Addison Ostrenga, 6-5, 225, sr., Sun Prairie; Andrew Jeske, 6-2, 200, sr., Colby.
Inside linebackers—Langston Lathan, 6-2, 235, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Max Sheridan, 6-2, 190, sr., Pewaukee; Owen Vogelsberg, 6-1, 210, sr., Potosi/Cassville.
Defensive backs—Hayden Konkol, 6-4, 180, sr., Denmark; Tyler Dahlhauser, 5-9, 175, sr., Monona Grove; Cole Toennies, 6-2, 180, sr., Middleton.
Punter—Jack Casey, 6-0, 180, sr., Somerset.
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
Gage Boegli, RB, sr., Brodhead/Juda; Colton Buttke, OL, sr., Brodhead/Juda; Colton Brunell, RB, so., Columbus; Aidan Driscoll, PK/P, sr., Waunakee; Brennen Dvorachek, QB/DB, sr., Reedsville; Cayden Ellis, DL, sr., Waunakee; Colin Girdaukas, WR, sr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian; Mason Goettl, OL, sr., Chippewa Falls; Luke Haertle, QB, sr., Lake Country Lutheran; Sam Haeuser, ILB, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Kaden Hooker, DE/OLB, sr., Waunakee; Charlie Jarvis, DB, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Brent Jeske, RB/LB, sr., Colby; Nick Jorndt, ILB, sr., Whitefish Bay; Jerry Kaminski, QB, jr., Sun Prairie; Beau Kopp, QB/DE/P, sr., Cuba City; Cortez LeGrant, RB, jr., Sun Prairie; Logan Matthews, DB, sr., Franklin; Chase Matthias, RB/ILB, so., Two Rivers; Quinn Miskowski, WR, sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Reese Osgood, WR, sr., Franklin; Martell Owens, DL, sr., La Crosse Logan; Thomas Raemisch, ILB, jr., Waunakee; Ben Rehl, DE/OLB, sr., Mukwonago; Kenny Satori, ILB, sr., Denmark; Jake Young, OL, sr., Mukwonago
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Alexander, OL, sr., Middleton; Mason Armstrong, ILB, jr., Verona; Ben Benes, OL, sr., Maple Northwestern; Boston Brindley, DB, jr., La Crosse Central; Michael Bunyan, TE/DE, sr., Port Washington; Cody Cotton, RB, sr., Union Grove; Tony Cummings, ILB, sr., Hurley; Cole Ebert, FB/DL, sr., Reedsville.
Riley Fischer, LB jr., Mukwonago; Bryce Frank, DB, sr., Marshall; Trevor Garske, QB, sr., Mosinee; Matt Getgen, RB, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Zach Gloudeman, OLB, sr., River Valley; Elijah Gray, RB, sr., Middleton; Davis Hamilton, TE/ILB, sr., Sun Prairie; Nolan Harris, ILB, sr., Mosinee; Joe Hartlieb, QB, sr., Madison Edgewood; Keagan Henschel, DE, sr., Fond du Lac.
Reid Jamerson, DE, sr., Whitefish Bay; Jack Janke, DB, sr., Ellsworth; Ethan John, TE, sr., Oak Creek; Quentin Keene, QB, sr., Waunakee; Luke Kokat, TE, sr., Union Grove; Nate Kollath, QB, jr., Sussex Hamilton; Westen Liebzeit, HB/DB, sr., Reedsville; Cal Martine, RB, sr., Appleton North; Vitto Massa, QB, sr., River Falls; C.J. McConkey, LB, sr., West Salem; Max McGuire, OL, sr., Darlington; Braeden Ott, RB, sr., Nicolet; Sam Paar, LB, sr., Oak Creek.
Owen Pawlikowski, WR, sr., Kimberly; Brady Potaczek, WR, sr., Stanley-Boyd; Derek Ransanici, DB, sr., Hurley; Gilbert Rodriguez, DE, sr., Oak Creek; Matthew Schecklman, QB, sr., Appleton North; Austin Schlies, OLB, sr., Maple Northwestern; Davontre Smith, RB/LB, sr., Menasha; Cole Trimborn, WR-DB, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Evan Tyler, OLB, sr., Hudson; Isaac Vanden Bush, RB, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Casey Verhagen, WR/DB, sr., Kohler co-op; Ben Wesolowski, QB, sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Tanner Zepczyk, OL, sr., River Falls.