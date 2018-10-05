ELKHORN
Heading into Friday night’s pivotal Southern Lakes Conference game with Elkhorn, Lake Geneva Badger coach Matt Hensler challenged his team.
The message was that the 2018 Badgers could be the team that carried on the postseason tradition or be remembered as the team that failed to qualify after 12 straight playoff berths.
The players seem to be all about tradition.
Badger kept its playoff hopes alive with a 28-20 road victory. The Badgers improved to 3-5 overall, but more importantly are 3-3 in the Lakes. A win over Union Grove next Friday would seal a 13th straight postseason bid.
Elkhorn saw its playoff hopes fade as it slipped to 2-4 in the conference.
Badger trailed at half but scored 17 straight points in the third quarter to take control. Hensler said nothing special was said at half with his team trailing 14-11.
“These kids know all about the past and what it means,” Hensler said. “ I thought the second half, once we got the momentum, we really controlled the line of scrimmage.
“We were on our heels a little bit the first half and a little bit nervous, I thought. Once we got that safety, things picked up on our end.”
Badger cut the lead to 14-13 when Elkhorn quarterback Mason Buelow was tackled in his own end zone, and it took the lead for good on the ensuing drive on Jordan Hodges’ 25-yard touchdown run with 5:46 left in the third.
Hunter Wrzesinski then pushed the lead to 28-14 on Badger’s next series when he turned a simple off-tackle play into a 55-yard TD run.
“I was really impressed with how Hodges ran tonight on the turf,” Hensler said. “He rolled his ankle the second play of the first game and hasn’t been the same really since, but I thought he really gutted it out tonight.
“It wasn’t pretty at times tonight, but the result was good.”
Elkhorn pulled off a little trickery to start the scoring. Nick Rockweiler took a pass behind the line of scrimmage from Buelow and threw a high-arcing pass to Jake Mogensen, who reached over the outstretched arms of a Badger defender to haul it in for a 41-yard scoring strike.
Badger scored the next 11 points on a Josh Taddeo 26-yard field goal and a Hodges 8-yard TD run to make it 11-8 with 8:33 left in the half.
The Elks took the lead into halftime thanks to Sage Rushing’s 1-yard plunge with 10 seconds left in the half.
But the Badgers’ dominant third quarter tilted the game their way, and now they’ve got a chance in their regular-season finale to keep their playoff streak alive.
BADGER 28, ELKHORN 20
Lake Geneva Badger 3 8 17 0—28
Elkhorn 8 6 0 6—20
Scoring: E—Jake Mogensen 41 pass from Nick Rockweiler (Mason Buelow pass from Rockweiler). B—Josh Taddeo 26 field goal. B—Jordan Hodges 8 run (Hunter Wrzesinski run). E—Sage Rushing 1 run (pass failed). B—Safety tackle in end zone. B—Hodges 25 run (Wrzesinski run). B—Wrzesinski 55 run (Taddeo kick). E—AJ Conrady 16 fumble return (pass failed).
Statistics: First downs—B 16, E 14. Rushes—B 43-293, E 23-52. Yards passing—B 19, E 132. Passes—B 6-2-0, E 35-20-0. Fumbles—B 2-2, E 2-1. Penalties—B 8-55, E 7-63.
