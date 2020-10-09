DELAVAN
A strong second half carried Lake Geneva's football team to its first victory of the season Friday night.
Tannor Garrels ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Badgers to a 41-21 win over Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference tilt.
Badger (1-2) led 28-21 at halftime but picked up the intensity defensively in the second half, limiting the Comets to 52 yards of offense and no points.
"We needed this one tonight," Badger coach Matt Hensler said. "Three weeks in a row I'm very happy with our effort. We play so hard, but we just don't do all the right stuff that you need to do--whether it's a fumble here, a hold there, a jump offside there, a missed assignment somewhere. Tonight, we limited those things.
"The second half, I thought we played pretty well on both sides of the ball. Tannor did a much better job of game management the second half, too. He's so athletic that sometimes he forgets the little stuff that also has to be done."
Garrels, a fleet-footed senior, rushed for 190 yards. His 16-yard TD scamper with 5:23 to play made it a two-possession game at 35-21, and he capped off the scoring with a 5-yard run with 2:20 left.
Badger, which lost its first two games by a combined eight points, rushed for 362 yards on 57 carries.
Delavan-Darien (0-3) played well in the first half. The Comets tied the game at 21-21 less than four minutes into the second quarter on Erik Cesarz's 5-yard touchdown pass from Logan Mortlock and Mortlock's 2-point conversion run.
The Comets finished with 186 yards passing but managed only 40 yards on the ground.
"Badger played well tonight, but we also hurt ourselves in a couple situations," Delavan-Darien coach Hank Johnson said. "We kept fighting right up until the end, but we're making too many little mistakes that are putting us behind the eight ball.
"We had quite a few injuries and had to play some guys in different positions, and unfortunately that worked against us because we don't have a lot of depth to begin with."
BADGER 41, DELAVAN-DARIEN 21
Lake Geneva Badger;14;14;0;13--31
Delavan-Darien;7;14;0;0--21
Scoring: B--Tyler Dileskiewicz 14 pass from Tannor Garrels (Santino Buttita kick). DD--Rolando Cerros 21 pass from Joshua Mick (Marcus Margraf kick). B--Cole Berghorn 9 run (Buttita kick). DD--Sebastian Miller 3 run (kick blocked). B--Garrels 64 run (Buttita kick). DD--Erik Cesarz 5 pass from Logan Mortlock (Mortlock run). B--Berghorn 5 run (Buttita kick). BB--Garrels 16 run (Buttita kick). B--Garrels 5 run (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs--B 21, DD 10. Rushes--B 57-362, DD 22-40. Yards passing--B 61, DD 186. Passes--B 14-3-0, DD 20-10-2. Fumbles--B 3-2, DD 2-2. Penalties--B 7-35, DD 7-71.
- Union Grove 34, Elkhorn 6--Elsewhere in the Southern Lakes, the visiting Elks fell to 1-2.
A full box score and game details were not immediately made available Friday night.
This story will be updated this weekend, and full coverage of Week 3 of the high school football season will run in Monday's edition of The Gazette.