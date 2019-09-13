LAKE GENEVA

Completing one out five passes for 3 yards is a rough night for a quarterback.

Except at Lake Geneva Badger.

Grant DuMez finished with just 3 passing yards but rolled up 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead Badger to a commanding 35-13 victory over Elkhorn on Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Lake Geneva.

So much for his passer rating.

“That’s Badger football,” said DuMez, whose team improved to 1-1 in conference after a 28-7 loss at Wilmot last week. “We like to run the ball and when we get our throws and our completions, that always nice too.”

The Badgers leaned on their trademark physical run game. They rolled up 452 yards on 54 carries to overwhelm the Elks’ defense.

“They (Badger) have a very physical offensive line,” Elkhorn coach Tom Lee said. “I thought we played them pretty well in first half and got a couple stops and of course they just grind it out and we made a couple mistakes and they made it hurt.”

The Elks mistakes piled up with three first-half interceptions that led to 15 Badger points.

The frustration began on the opening drive when quarterback Mason Buelow zipped a pass through Thomas Zimmerman’s hands and into the arms of a diving DuMez at midfield.

Six plays later, DuMez turned up field on an option for an 8-yard touchdown run. Cole Gabor-Pullen added a two-point conversion run to make it 8-0.

The Badger defense continued to get the best of Buelow, with Chase Hodkiewicz and Kegan Huber each adding interceptions in the first half.

“We are pretty aggressive in defensive backfield,” Badger coach Matt Hensler said. “We like to jump guys and jump routes and I think it was our aggressiveness more than their quarterback forcing throws.”

DuMez capitalized on the Elks mistakes with a pair of second quarter runs of 1 and 57 yards to send the Badgers into halftime with a commanding 21-0 lead.

“We have been trying to focus on controlling the ball,” Hensler said. “Takeaways on defense is so huge for us.”

The physical running game continued to wear down the Elks in the second half. Tannor Garrels capped the Badgers opening second half drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0.

The Elks finally answered later in the quarter when junior defensive back Jack Rockweiler jumped a DuMez pass and tallied a 35-yard interception return.

The Elks’ momentum didn’t last long as the Badgers responded a Carter Lazzaroni 1-yard touchdown run to rebuild the lead to 35-7.

Buelow tacked on one final Elks score with a one-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Mogensen. That made it 35-13 late in the fourth. But it was too little too late for Elkhorn.

“I thought we had a good response after losing to Wilmot last week,” Hensler said. “We are still making some mistakes, but for the most part we are playing hard.”

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 35, ELKHORN 13

Elkhorn;0;0;7;6--13

Badger;8;13;14;0--35

Scoring summary: B--Grant DuMez 8 run (Cole Gabor-Pullen run). B--DuMez 1 run (kick failed). B--DuMez 57 run (DuMez kick). B--Tannor Garrels 15 run (DuMez kick). E--Jacob Rockweiler 35 yard interception return (Quentin Woyak kick). B--Carter Lazzaroni 1 run (DuMez kick). E--Jacob Mogensen 1 pass from Mason Buelow (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs--E 12, B 21. Yards rushing--E 18-64, B 54-452. Passes--E 28-15-3, B 5-1-1. Yards passing--E 142, B 3. Fumbles--B 4-2. Penalties--E 4-24, B 8-52.