Milton feasted in the first half en route to a 41-6 Badger South Conference win over Fort Atkinson on Friday.
Quarterback Hunter Pernot threw a pair of touchdown passes for Milton (3-5), including a 60-yard score to Dane Nelson. Pernot also scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Red Hawks held a 26-0 lead at halftime.
Jordan Stivarius scored on a 65-yard punt return. Milton held Fort Atkinson to 120 yards of offense.
Fort Atkinson’s lone score came on a James Vander Mause 3-yard run in the second quarter.
MILTON 41, FORT ATKINSON 6
Milton 20 6 7 8 — 41
Fort Atkinson 0 6 0 0 — 6
Scoring: M—Eric Hessenauer 1 run (Nick Huber kick). M—Hessenauer 1 run (Huber kick). M—Jordan Stivarius 65 punt return (kick failed). FA—Vander Mause 3 run (run failed). M—Nelson 60 pass from Pernot (kick failed). M—Masyn Ulrich 9 pass from Pernot (Huber kick). M— Pernot 4 run (Hessenauer run).
Statistics: First downs—M 18, FA 8. Rushing—M 35-173, FA 39-90. Passing yards—M 126, FA 31. Passes M 7-11-1, FA 4-8-1. Fumbles-lost —M 1-1, FA 0-0. Penalties—M 2-10, FA 0-0.
Southern Lakes
Westosha Central 16, Delavan-Darien 0—The Falcons defeated the Comets (0-8) for their first victory of the season.
Myles Kazumura kicked off the scoring for the Westosha Central (1-7) with a 16-yard run and closed out the scoring with a safety.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 16, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Westosha Central 7 7 0 2—16
Delavan-Darien 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring: WC—Myles Kazumura 13 run (Kelsey Gross kick). WC—Adam Simmons 5 pass from Kyle Lois (Gross kick). WC—Safety.
Statistics: First downs—WC 7, DD 6. Rushing yards—WC 18-65, DD 20-75. Passing yards—WC 57, DD 21. Passes—WC 9-5-1, DD 10-5-0. Fumbles—WC 0-0, DD 0-0. Penalties—WC 3-30, DD 4-38.
Trailways-Large
Palmyra-Eagle 48, Parkview 14—The Vikings fell to 0-6, while the Panthers (3-2 Trailways) improved to 6-2.
Statistics were not reported.
