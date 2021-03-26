Garth Coats went back to his roots--in more ways than one--and his Evansville High football team delivered him a victory in Friday night's season opener to the alternate fall season.
Coats, coaching in his first game for his alma mater, led the Blue Devils to a 43-6 victory at Whitewater. Coats was also a former All-American and national champion at UW-Whitewater.
Senior quarterback Tyr Severson threw three touchdown passes--all to Kane Howlett--and Mason Young ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Severson, The Gazette's all-area quarterback in 2019, completed 12 of 16 passes for 234 yards and the three touchdowns to Howlett of 37, 11 and 21 yards. Severson also got the scoring started with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Young carried 14 times for 81 yards. Howlett caught four passes for 78 yards, and Chase Maves caught four passes for 84 yards for Evansville, which scored all its points in the first half.
Junior quarterback Brock Grosinske score the lone touchdown for the Whippets.
EVANSVILLE 43, WHITEWATER 6
Evansville;23;20;0;0--43
Whitewater;0;0;0;6--6
Scoring: E--Tyr Severson 11 run (Severson run). E--Kane Howlett 37 pass from Severson (Chase Maves pass from Severson). E--Mason Young 20 run (Severson kick). E--Howlett 11 pass from Severson (kick failed). E--Young 2 run (Howlett pass from Severson). E--Howlett 21 pass from Severson (kick failed). W--Brock Grosinske 4 run (kick blocked).
Statistics: First downs--E 18, W 4. Rushing--E 32-164, W 19-75. Passes--E 16-2-0, W 15-4-0. Passing yards--E 234, W 29. Fumbles--E 1-1, W 1-0. Penalties--E 6-30, W 3-15.
- Lodi 32, Edgerton 11--Lucas Heyroth ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead host Lodi over the Crimson Tide in their alternate fall opener.
Ethan Krause caught a 61-yard touchdown from Drew Hanson for Edgerton's lone touchdown in the third quarter.
LODI 32, EDGERTON 11
Edgerton;3;0;8;0—11
Lodi;6;6;13;6—32
Scoring: L: Heyroth 58 run (kick failed), 9:20. E: Diaz 40 FG, 4:13. L: Curtiss 31 FG, 2:22. L: Curtiss 38 FG, 0:02. L: Heyroth 5 run (Curtiss kick), 3:32. E: Krause 61 pass from Hanson (Krause pass from Hanson), 1:07. L: Heyroth 26 run (kick failed), 0:29. L: Heyroth 26 run (kick failed), 4:29
Stats: First downs — E 3, L 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 26-40, L 37-228. Passing yards — E 96, L 148. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 6-15-0, L 12-28-2. Penalties-yards — E 6-45, L 3-30. Fumbles-lost — E 3-3, L 0-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — E: Krause 8-32; L: Heyroth 28-259. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — E: Hanson 6-15-0-96; L: Q. Faust 12-28-2-148. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — E: Krause 1-61; L: C. Faust 5-74.
- Big Foot 47, Clinton 26--John Rouse scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, Jax Hertel rushed for 138 yards and a pair of scores, Alex Schmitz caught two touchdown passes from Basil Demco and the host Chiefs won their opener.
Rouse ran in Big Foot's first touchdown and then returned a fumble for the other. Hertel had a 97-yard scoring run, and Schmitz caught three passes for 98 yards, including TDs of 21 and 63 yards.
Casey Klein and Mason Kroeze each had two touchdown runs for Clinton, which fell behind 28-0.
BIG FOOT 47, CLINTON 26
Clinton;0;6;6;14--26
Walworth Big Foot;16;12;12;7--47
Scoring: BF--John Rouse 37 run (Basil Demco run). BF--Rouse 90 fumble return (Alex Schmitz pass from Demco). BF--Schmitz 21 pass from Demco (try failed). BF--Jax Hertel 97 run (kick blocked). C--Casey Klein 4 run (try failed). C--Mason Kroeze 1 run (try failed). BF--Schmitz 63 pass from Demco (kick blocked). BF--Hertel 27 run (try failed). C--Kroeze 2 run (try failed). C--Klein 6 run (Chris Spears run). BF--Aaron Rowand 8 run (kick good).
Stats: Rushing--C 62-292, BF 30-283. Passing--C 8-3-1, BF 15-7-0. Passing yards--C 76, BF 165. Fumbles--C 2-0, BF 1-0. Penalties--C 2-23, BF 10-91.
- Poynette 34, Parkview/Albany 6--Luke Schwengels' 82-yard fumble recovery in the second quarter was the lone score for the Vikings.
POYNETTE 34, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 6
Orfordville Parkview;0;6;0;0—6
Poynette;6;19;9;0—34
Scoring: P: Anker 50 run (kick failed), 11:43. P: Elsing 50 run (McCormick kick), 9:31. P: Heath 1 run (kick failed), 6:43. P: McCormick 30 pass from Heath (kick failed), 3:56. OPA: Schwengels 82 fumble recovery (run failed), 1:49. P: Safety, tackle in end zone, 6:53. P: Taylor 4 run (McCormick kick), 2:30.