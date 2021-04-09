McFarland handed Evansville its only loss of the 2019 regular season.
On Friday, the Blue Devils got a little revenge.
Tyr Severson's 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal in overtime was the difference as Evansville moved to 2-1 in the alternate fall season with a 30-24 victory at McFarland.
Severson, a senior, accounted for all of his team's points.
His 48-yard pass to Trevor Bahrs, and a two-point conversion pass, gave Evansville an 8-7 lead at halftime.
Severson ran in from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter, and a two-point conversion pass gave the Blue Devils a 16-10 lead. And his 27-yard TD pass to Aiden Maves and two-point run made it 24-17.
After McFarland scored with 1:16 left to force overtime, Severson capped his big night with the game-winning touchdown run in overtime.
He threw for 276 yards, with Maves catching five passes for 92 yards.
Evansville hosts East Troy on Friday.
EVANSVILLE 30, McFARLAND 24 (ot)
Evansville;0;8;0;16;0—30
McFarland;7;0;3;14;6—24
Scoring: M: Quelle 1 run (Folk kick), 8:51. E: Bahrs 48 pass from Severson (Maves pass from Severson), 2:09. M: Folk 28 field goal, 2:49. E: Severson 2 run (Bahrs pass from Severson), 10:23. M: Semmann 35 pass from Wood (Folk kick), 7:06. E: Maves 27 pass from Severson (Severson run), 2:09. M: Gillen 25 pass from Kennedy (Folk kick) 1:16. E: Severson 1 run, ot.
Stats: First downs — E 17, M 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 41-143, M 39-153. Passing yards — E 276, M 170. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 16-30-2, M 13-24-0. Penalties-yards — E 6-55, M 5-30. Fumbles-lost — E 1-1, M 1-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — E: Young 17-58; M: Quelle 26-97. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — E: Severson 16-30-1-276; M: Kennedy 12-23-2-135. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — E: Maves 5-92, Bahrs 4-79; M: Gillen 7-92, Semmann 4-60.
- Brodhead/Juda 46, Poynette 0--Brodhead/Juda missed out on a Week 2 game during the WIAA's alternate fall season when an opponent was forced to cancel. On Friday, the Cardinals made up for lost time.
They scored 39 first-half points at Poynette.
Cade Walker threw two early touchdown passes to set the tone. Gage Boegli rushed for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Aiden Vondra caught one touchdown pass and ran for another. And Braden Cook added a pair of touchdowns for Brodhead/Juda.
The Cardinals' defense limited the Pumas to 107 yards of total offense.
Brodhead/Juda is set to play at New Glarus/Monticello next Friday.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 46, POYNETTE 0
Brodhead;21;18;7;0—46
Poynette;0;0;0;0—0
Scoring: B: Vondra 37 pass from Walker (Hoesly kick), 10:25. B: Green 12 pass from Walker (Hoesly kick), 6:58. B: Vondra 49 run (Hoesly kick), 2:59. B: Cook 1 run (kick failed), 8:18. B: Boegli 6 run (kick failed). B: Boegli 25 run (kick failed), 1:38. B: Cook 30 run (Hoesly kick).
Team stats: First downs — B 16, P 3. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — B 29-244, P 27-94. Passing yards — B 70, P 13. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — B 4-6-0, P 4-12-4. Penalties-yards — B 6-60, P 4-25. Fumbles-lost — B 1-0, P 1-1.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — B: Boegli 8-81; P: Taylor 3-39. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — B: Walker 4-6-0-70; P: Chadwick 1-3-1-7. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — B: Vondra 2-54; P: Elsing 1-7.
- Columbus 35, Edgerton 28--A 14-point third quarter was the difference for Columbus after the teams were tied, 21-21, at halftime.
The Crimson Tide fell to 1-2.
They had a lead early in the second quarter after Konner Knauf returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Clayton Jenny caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Drew Hanson.
Columbus regained its lead with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, but Jenny's second touchdown catch helped tie the game 90 seconds before halftime.
After Columbus scored its third-quarter touchdowns, Edgerton scored midway through the fourth but could not complete the comeback.
COLUMBUS 35, EDGERTON 28
Edgerton;7;14;0;7—28
Columbus;8;13;14;0—35
Scoring: C: Kirchberg 41 pass from Cotter (Kirchberg run), 2:19. E: Knauf 87 kickoff return (Diaz kick), 2:03. E: Jenny 14 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 11:54. C: Brunell 34 pass from Cotter (pass failed), 8:53. C: Kirchberg 37 punt return (Hynes kick), 2:51. E: Jenny 15 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 1:30. C: Cotter 1 run (Hynes kick), 6:58. C: Kirchberg 38 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick), 0:48. E: Knauf 2 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 6:54.
Team stats: First downs — E 10, C 20. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 19-22, C 45-184. Passing yards — E 207, C 240. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 14-33-1, C 13-25-0. Penalties-yards — E 8-55, C 7-70. Fumbles-lost — E 0-0, C 1-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — E: Krause 9-21; C: Brunell 30-105; Cotter 8-51. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — E: Hanson 33-14-1-207; C: Cotter 25-13-0-240. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — E: Jenny 5-83; Krause 3-67; C: Kirchberg 7-132; Mobry 2-49.
- Lodi 42, Clinton 12--The visiting Cougars trailed just 14-6 after the first quarter, but the Blue Devils pulled away from there.
Senior Noah Mieses had an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown for Clinton.
LODI 42, CLINTON 12
Clinton;6;0;0;6—12
Lodi;14;7;14;7—42
Scoring: L: C. Faust 1 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick), 7:29. C: Mieses 86 kickoff return (pass failed), 7:20. L: C. Meier 31 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick), 0:25. L: E. Meyer 3 run (Curtis kick), 6:14. L: C. Faust 23 pass from Q. Faust (Curtis kick), 7:16. L: Rashid 15 run (Curtis kick), 2:43. L: Q. Faust 52 run (Curtis kick), 6:43. C: Janney 25 run (run failed), 4:51.
Team stats: First downs — C 5, L 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 29-145, L 42-270. Passing yards — C 33, L 127. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 3-10-0, L 8-13-0. Penalties-yards — C 4-20, L 6-40. Fumbles-lost — C 1-1, L 0-0.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — C: Strouse 15-109; L: Rashid 27-134, Q. Faust 7-112. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — C: Hanson 3-10-0-33; L: Q. Faust 8-13-0-127. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — C: Klein 1-20; L: Traeder 3-42.
- New Glarus/Monticello 50, Orfordville Parkview 20--Nathan Streiff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to deal the Vikings a home loss.
Parkview was within 7-6 in the first quarter before the Glarner Knights pulled away.
NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 50, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 20
New Glarus;21;22;7;0—50
Orfordville Parkview;6;0;0;14—20
Scoring: NG: Femrite 5 run (Streiff run). OP: Schwartzlow 60 run (run failed). NG: Schuett 4 run (Benson kick). NG: Gustafson 10 pass from Martinson (kick failed). NG: Brandes 2 run (Streiff run). NG: Streiff 40 pass from Martinson (Femrite run). NG: Femrite 3 run (kick failed). NG: Schuett 48 run (Benson kick). OP: Crecelius 5 run (Z. Brown run). OP: Vogt 23 run (run failed).
Stats: First downs — NG 15, OP 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — NG 20-172, OP 40-211. Passing yards — NG 185, OP 43. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — NG 15-23-1, OP 3-4-0. Penalties-yards — NG 7-63, OP 5-31. Fumbles-lost — NG 1-0, OP 6-1.
Leaders: Rushing (Att.-Yds) — NG: Schuett 7-98; OP: Schwartzlow 6-81. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — NG: Martinson 11-14-1-115; OP: Keintz 3-4-0-14. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — NG: Parman 6-94, Streiff 4-71.
- East Troy 28, Whitewater 6--No information provided.