Evansville High’s football team was not interested in any sort of nail-biting Friday.

The Blue Devils, coming off their only loss of the season, put up 37 first-half points on the way to beating visiting Clinton 43-0 to wrap up a share of the Rock Valley Conference championship.

Evansville and Edgerton each finished the season 8-1.

Junior quarterback Tyr Severson completed 11 of 17 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns and also ran in a 1-yard touchdown that started the scoring.

Senior receiver Sulley Geske caught five passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. And running back Matt Forster rushed 12 times for 125 yards and touchdown.

Clinton, which piled up 248 rushing yards despite being shut out, finished the season 1-8.

EVANSVILLE 43, CLINTON 0Clinton 0 0 0 0—0

Evansville 16 21 6 0—43

Scoring: E—Tyr Severson 1 run (Sulley Geske run). E—Mason Young 1 run (Severson run). E—Seth Maag 11 pass from Severson (Matt Forster kick). E—Geske 10 pass from Severson (Forster kick). E—Geske 56 pass from Severson (Forster kick). E—Forster 5 run (pass incomplete).

Statistics: First downs—C 11, E 22. Rushing—C 46-248, E 22-188. Passing yards—C minus-2, E 230. Passes—C 8-1-1, E 17-11-0. Fumbles—C 4-1, E 0-0. Penalties—C 4-40, E 5-50.

McFarland 34, Brodhead/Juda 26—The host Cardinals rallied from an early deficit by scoring 20 second-quarter points and held a 26-20 lead heading to the fourth, where the Spartans came from behind to win.

Twins Dalton and Nick Naramore each scored two touchdowns for Brodhead/Juda, which finished the season 4-5 but is expected to make the WIAA postseason.

Nick Naramore rushed 20 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 65-yard TD. Dalton Naramore had 73 yards rushing and two scores on the ground.

McFARLAND 34, BRODHEAD/JUDA 26McFarland 13 7 0 14—34

Brodhead/Juda 0 20 6 0—26

Scoring: M—Nicholas Hall 27 run (Matt Amrhein kick). M—Hall 22 pass from Jeremiah Price-Johnson (kick failed). BJ—Dalton Naramore 1 run (kick blocked). M—Michael Sutor 18 fumble recovery (Amrhein kick). BJ—Nick Naramore 1 run (pass failed). BJ—D. Naramore 1 run (D. Naramore run). BJ—N. Naramore 65 pass from Cole Hoesly (kick failed). M—Hall 79 pass from Price-Johnson (Amrhein kick). M—Cam Schaff 27 interception return (Amrhein kick).

Statistics: First downs—M 12, BJ 16. Rushing—M 29-203, BJ 52-246. Passing yards—M 128, BJ 133. Passes—M 9-4-0, BJ 16-7-3. Fumbles—M 4-2, BJ 1-1. Penalties—M 3-40, BJ 4-20.

East Troy 28, Turner 13—Mac Dudkiewicz threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Trojans over the host Trojans.

Tre Bivens and Grant Revels scored for Turner, which lost its final four games to finish 2-7.

EAST TROY 28, TURNER 13East Troy 7 14 0 7—28

Beloit Turner 7 6 0 0—13

Scoring: Revels 61 pass from Draeving (Lopez kick). ET—Skyler Matson 11 pass from Mac Dudkiewicz (Wojcechowski kick). ET—Wendorf 33 pass from Dudkiewicz (Paullin kick). T—Bivens 4 run (kick failed). ET—Jordan Matson 52 pass from Dudkiewicz (Wojcechowski kick). ET—Schoville 5 run (Wojcechowski kick).

Statistics: First downs—ET 21, T 14. Rushing—ET 44-171, T 27-72. Passing yards—ET 222, T 196. Passes—ET 20-11-2, T 34-14-3. Fumbles—ET 0-0, T 1-0. Penalties—ET 4-50, T 7-55.

Jefferson 42, Whitewater 6—The Whippets pulled within two, 8-6, in the first quarter, but it was all Eagles after that.

Logan Wagner had two touchdown runs in the second quarter to help Jefferson create a 28-6 halftime advantage.

Southern Lakes

Badger 17, Waterford 7—The Badgers were not interested in leaving their postseason streak up to chance.

They clinched their spot in the playoffs for the 14th straight year by upsetting the Wolverines and forcing them to share the Southern Lakes title with Wilmot.

Grant DuMez scored all 17 points for the Badgers. He rushed for a 6-yard score in the first quarter, and after Waterford tied the game later in the first, DuMez ran in from 1 yard out in the second quarter.

DuMez also kicked both extra points and a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter.

BADGER 17, WATERFORD 7Waterford 7 0 0 0—7

Badger 7 10 0 0—17

Scoring: B—Grant DuMez 6 run (DuMez kick). W—Dominic Miller 55 run (Mike Durand kick). B—DuMez 1 run (DuMez kick). B—DuMez 30 field goal.

Statistics: First downs—W 6, B 18. Rushing yards—W 88, B 293. Passing yards—None. Passes—W 2-0-0, B 2-0-0. Fumbles lost—W 1, B 0. Penalties—W 6-32, B 2-15.

Burlington 57, Elkhorn 30—The host Elks could only keep up in this track meet for the first quarter.

They led 16-14 before the Demons’ Zach Wallace rattled off three straight rushing touchdowns to help Burlington pull away.

Wallace carried 15 times for 198 of the Demons’ 441 rushing yards, and he finished with four touchdowns.

Elkhorn quarterback Mason Buelow threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 121 yards and two more scores.

BURLINGTON 57, ELKHORN 30Burlington 21 14 14 8—57

Elkhorn 16 0 6 8—30

Scoring: B—Otto Traxington 17 run (Cora Anderson kick). E—Mason Buelow 71 run (Mason Stebnitz pass from Buelow). B—Dylan Runkel 24 pass from Dalton Damon (Anderson kick). E—Thomas Zimmerman 8 pass from Buelow (Jacob Mogensen pass from Buelow). B—Zach Wallace 3 run (Anderson kick). B—Wallace 1 run (Anderson kick). B—Wallace 44 run (Anderson kick). B—Damon 13 run (Anderson kick). E—Stebnitz 5 pass from Buelow (pass failed). B—Wallace 67 run (Anderson kick). B—Damon 43 run (Damon run). E—Buelow 14 run (Brett Rank pass from Buelow).

Statistics: First downs—B 27, E 16. Rushing—B 33-441, E 27-174. Passing yards—B 116, E 229. Passes—B 13-10-0, E 32-20-0. Fumbles—none. Penalties—B 4-25, E 3-30.

Wilmot 14, Delavan-Darien 7—The Comets played another SLC rival to a close game, but the visiting Panthers won to earn a share of the conference crown.

The Comets finished 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the SLC, with three of those six league losses coming by seven points or less.

Full stats from Friday’s game were not reported.