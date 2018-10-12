Dalton Damon was busy Friday night.
The Burlington quarterback threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Demons downed visiting Elkhorn 47-21 in a Southern Lakes Conference clash.
The Elks (2-7, 2-5 SLC) opened the scoring on Mason Buelow’s 14-yard pass to Jake Mogensen and held an 8-0 lead after one quarter.
Burlington (7-2, 5-2 SLC) scored 28 points in the second quarter to pull away. Demons wide receiver Lucas Zasada caught three scores from Damon on plays of 48, 25 and 23 yards.
Burlington finished with 534 yards of offense. Damon accounted for 188 of those yards through the air and another 107 on the ground.
BURLINGTON 47, ELKHORN 21
Elkhorn 8 0 0 13—21
Burlington 0 28 7 12—47
Scoring: E—Jake Mogensen 14 pass from Mason Buelow (Two point run good). B—Lucas Zasada 48 pass from Dalton Damon (Cora Anderson kick). B—Zach Wallace 5 run (Anderson kick). B—Zasada 25 pass from Damon (Anderson kick). B—Zasada 23 pass from Damon (Anderson kick). B—Damon 7 run (Anderson kick). B—Zach Wallace 30 run (Two point run failed). E—Sage Rushing 15 pass from Buelow (Kick failed). B—Zach Anderson 3 run (Anderson kick). E—Jake Rockweiller 88 run (Woyak kick).
Statistics: First downs—B 25, E 14. Rushing—B 43-346, E 19-100. Passing yards—B 188, E 141. Passes—B 17-11-1, E 28-12-3. Fumbles—B 1-1, E 1-1. Penalties—B 7-90, E 5-45.
Waterford 38, Delavan-Darien 0—The Wolverines (8-1, 7-0 SLC) clinched their first Southern Lakes Conference title since 2015.
Delavan-Darien (1-8, 0-7 SLC) suffered its seventh straight loss.
Game statistics were not reported.
Badger South
Edgewood 27, Milton 23—The Crusaders outscored the host Red Hawks 20-6 after halftime to deny Milton a potential playoff spot.
The Red Hawks may have gotten into the field with a 3-4 Badger South record but instead finished 2-5. Edgewood also finished 2-5.
Hunter Pernot threw three touchdown passes for Milton, which led 17-7 at halftime. Tyler Hughes caught five passes for 97 yards.
EDGEWOOD 27, MILTON 23
Madison Edgewood 0 7 13 7—27
Milton 6 11 6 0—23
Scoring: No report.
Statistics: First downs—ME 17, Mil 14. Rushing: ME 40-160, Mil 29-54. Passing yards—ME 98, Mil 153. Passes—ME 20-9-1, Mil 21-15-0. Fumbles lost—ME 1, Mil 2. Penalties—ME 5-46, Mil 7-54.
Nonconference
Living Word Lutheran 47, Parkview 12—The Timberwolves improved to 7-2, while the Vikings fell to 0-7.
Game statistics were not reported.
Parkview will host Montello/Princeton/Green Lake next Friday in a Week 10 makeup game.
