2022 season kicks off; Brodhead/Juda, Elkhorn, Clinton among area winners Gazette staff Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 high school football season kicked off Friday night with Mother Nature delaying, and in one case, ending several area games.In games involving area teams matched up against each other, Brodhead/Juda, Walworth Big Foot and Elkhorn picked up nonconference wins.Other area winners were Beloit Turner and Clinton.AREA RESULTS FRIDAY(Nonconference)Janesville Craig 14, Oshkosh North 14Janesville Parker 28, Burlington 18Brodhead/Juda 33, Edgerton 6Beloit Turner 48, East Troy 0Fort Atkinson 20, Milton 14Reedsburg 18, Evansville 12Clinton 34, New Glarus/Monticello 13Elkhorn 21, Delavan-Darien 19Racine Case 18, Beloit Memorial 15Fall River/Rio 40, Parkview/Albany 6Walworth Big Foot 31, Whitewater 12 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Entrepreneur plans 'zero-waste' bulk food store on Janesville's south side Highway 14 roundabout north of Evansville nearly complete Janesville police respond to shooting, 2 reports of abandoned loaded guns Riding a half-blind horse and throwing an heirloom rope, Orfordville’s Jenna Hume wins national rodeo competition South Beloit reaps financial benefits from its cannabis dispensary Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form