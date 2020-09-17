When Mike Gregory retired after last season as Edgerton High’s longtime football coach, he wasn’t sure how he’d handle a fall without football.
Would his allegiance to a program he built allow him to step away and be nothing more than a spectator? Or would he continue to offer support and advice to new head coach Russ Lietz?
As it turns out, it’s a little bit of both.
With the Rock Valley Conference season postponed until the spring of 2021, Edgerton is not playing this fall. Gregory keeps in touch with Lietz on an almost daily basis but says he’s stayed busy in retirement doing plenty of other things.
“When I said this fall would be weird without football, I didn’t think I’d take everybody else with me,” Gregory said. “But that’s pretty much what this pandemic has done.
“If I’ve learned one thing, it’s that whatever is going on today could easily change tomorrow. I know several school districts, including Edgerton, that are already dealing with students and teachers getting COVID and having to quarantine. And with some area schools already returning to online learning, it’s probably best that we’re not trying to play football, too.”
Gregory remains Edgerton’s varsity baseball coach and said the program just recently got approval from the district to start hosting open gym workouts. Player groups are limited to either Monday and Wednesday participation or Tuesday and Thursday, but Gregory said it’s a start.
As Gregory anxiously awaits the spring season for football, let’s take a look at the Crimson Tide’s outlook heading into it.
Edgerton outlook
The Crimson Tide finished 9-2 last season, shared the Rock Valley Conference title with Evansville and advanced to the second round of the WIAA playoffs before losing to River Valley.
First-year coach Russ Lietz must find replacements for a strong 2020 graduating class, including all-state lineman Reed Farrington.
He’s looking forward to the challenge of replacing Gregory and to the 2021 spring season.
“I have had the opportunity to be a part of this program for six years as a player and 27 years coaching leading up to this year,” Lietz said. “I am excited to take what I have learned from the coaches before me and add my own twist to the team.
“This team has a great number of skilled athletes. There are a few others that could rise up when they hit the field. Our untested linemen have to jump in and replace a fine group of athletes from last year’s team. This is where we need to really work hard in the offseason to be as successful as I hope we can be.”
Heading the list of returnees is quarterback Drew Hanson. The senior was all-Rock Valley last season and has been ranked as high as No. 2 on one publication’s list of the state’s top quarterbacks.
Also returning for the Tide are all-conference selections in wide receiver Clayton Jenny and tailback Ethan Krause.
All-state honorable mention placekicker Ismael Diaz also returns.
Gregory’s most memorable game
Despite a storied career and several Rock Valley championships, it didn’t take Gregory long to think back to his most memorable game as coach.
Edgerton’s 46-8 win over Milton in 1990 in a Division 3 WIAA state playoff game sits at the top.
Milton had defeated Edgerton 36-30 in overtime in the playoffs the year before and went on to win the 1989 Division 3 state title. Milton allowed Edgerton to score late in the game in order to get the ball back, scored on the ensuing possession, converted the two-point conversion to force overtime and won it in the extra session.
“Not only did the kids have to live with that loss for a year, but so did I,” Gregory said. “It seems like every time I went to Janesville the next year, I’d run into someone wearing a Milton football shirt.
“So in 1990, when we had a chance to get some payback, our kids played as close to a perfect game as you can. Guys like Tim Achterberg, Brent Wileman, Doug Bieck and Eric Deml waited a whole year to finally put that loss behind them.”
Would-be Game of the Week
In a Badger Large Conference showdown, Milton and Janesville Parker would’ve met for the first time at Monterey Stadium since the end of the 2012 season.
Playing in a ninth game despite both teams missing the WIAA playoffs that season, the Red Hawks rolled to a 31-7 nonconference win. All non-playoff teams were allowed an extra game in 2012, and that format continues today. Parker played Waukesha South last season in Week 10 despite missing the playoffs.
A Milton-Parker matchup would also mark a reunion of sorts for Red Hawks coach Rodney Wedig and Vikings coach Clayton Kreger. The two squared off in recent years when Wedig was head coach at Beloit Memorial.