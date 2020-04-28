Two weeks ago, former Gazette sports editor Dave Wedeward tested readers’ knowledge with 25 trivia questions revolving around Janesville sports.
This time, Wedeward is back to see how much you know about the history of area high school sports.
Here are 25 more questions (and answers). Good luck!
QUESTIONS1.
Who were the eight original members of the Southern Lakes Conference in 1953?
2. What conference did Evansville’s top-ranked 1968-69 boys basketball team win?
3. Who were the five starters on that team?
4. Who beat that 21-0 team in an open-class WIAA regional championship game?
5. Besides claiming the title, what did Elkhorn’s victory in the 1979 Class B boys state basketball championship game accomplish?
6. Who was Lake Geneva Badger’s Associated Press first-team all-state running back in 1973?
7. Who from Clinton holds the record for most field goals made by a single player in a girls WIAA Class B state basketball tournament game?
8. Who scored 2,036 career points for Orfordville Parkview in boys basketball?
9. Who was Brodhead/Juda’s all-state football player and 100-meter dash state champ in 1994?
10. What was Fort Atkinson’s nickname before it became the Blackhawks?
11. Why did Fort change its nickname?
12. Who are the three brothers who brought football and track prominence to Beloit Turner in the 1980s and 1990s?
13. Who did Elkhorn beat in the 1997 Division 2 girls state championship basketball game?
14. Who from Milton holds a WIAA football playoff rushing record, and when was it set?
15. Who was Carl F. Anderson?
16. Who won three straight WIAA individual state cross country championships for Clinton between 1977 and 1979?
17. What former Delavan-Darien football coach had a poem written about his love of the single-wing offense?
18. Who coached 11 conference football championship teams between Walworth Big Foot and Edgerton?
19. What present Rock Valley schools have won girls state basketball championships?
20. What present Rock Valley schools have won state football championships?
21. Who from Clinton was WIAA executive director Doug Chickering addressing when he said “You’re an inspiration to us all”?
22. Who is LaMont Weaver, and why is he famous?
23. What former Edgerton coach played, coached and officiated in the WIAA state basketball finals?
24. What former Whitewater High athlete frequently brought his Houston, Texas, team to the Midwest Invitational cross country meet in Janesville?
25. Between boys and girls, who coached eight Whitewater High cross country teams that finished first or second in the state?
Answers
1. Burlington, Delavan, East Troy, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago, Whitewater, Wilmot were the eight original Southern Lakes members in 1953.
2. Evansville’s unbeaten basketball team won the Central Division of the Madison Suburban Conference in 1968-69.
3. The five starters on Evansville’s 68-69 team were Tom Allen, Dave Baumgarten, Tim Bergum, Steve Kundert and Mark Vandervort.
4. Janesville Craig used a 19-2 advantage in the fourth quarter to hand Evansville its only loss in 22 games, 51-50, in a regional final at Janesville Parker. An Evansville fan later wrote to Craig coach Stan DuFrane: “Now you know what it feels like to lose 51-50,” after the Big Eight champion Cougars lost by that score in the 1971 regional semifinals to eventual state champion Parker.
5. Coach Fred Suchy’s Elkhorn team needed a 79-66 victory over Prairie du Chien in the 1979 Class B boys state basketball title game to have a winning season with a 13-12 record.
6. Jeff Trimble earned AP first-team all-state football honors as a 1973 running back for Badger.
7. In the first girls WIAA state basketball tournament, Clinton’s Vicky Voss made 15 field goals in a 1976 championship game against Lancaster. With that, Voss has a Class B tournament record that has lasted all this time, but Lancaster won that game, 49-41.
8. Paul Johnson, who graduated in 1966, scored 2,036 points for Parkview basketball while leading the Vikings to two of only three conference championships in school history.
9. Jared Arn was an AP first-team all-state running back for Brodhead/Juda’s 1994 football team while leading the Cardinals to their third of 25 straight WIAA playoff berths. He won the Division 2 state championship in the 100 dash the previous spring.
10. Fort Atkinson High School’s longtime nickname was the Cardinals.
11. When Sun Prairie joined the Badger in 1963, it gave the conference three sets of Cardinals (also Middleton) among the eight schools. Fort Atkinson wanted no part of that and soon made the change to Blackhawks.
12. Travis, Anthony and Ty Talton played key roles in putting Turner on the map in football and track. The Trojans were WIAA Division 4 state football runners-up in 1987 and champions in 1988. They also won the Division 2 state track championship in 1987. Ty went to the awards podium three times in the state track and field meet on June 4, 1994, as 200 dash and 300 intermediate hurdles champion and the 110 high hurdles third-place finisher. He later played for the Detroit Lions in the NFL.
13. Elkhorn beat Kimberly, 51-48, to win the 1997 Division 2 girls state basketball championship.
14. Mike Saunders set a WIAA Division 3 state championship game record by rushing for 244 yards to highlight Milton’s 38-20 win over Northland Pines for the 1986 title.
15. Milton High’s athletic field is named after Carl F. Anderson, who coached Milton Union football for 34 seasons (1929-63), won nine conference championships, had a 146-83-17 record and was the school’s athletic director until 1970.
16. Paul Voss won WIAA Class B state cross country championships for Clinton in 1977, 1978 and 1979.
17. Coach Wally “Blackie” Zimmermann rode the single-wing offense to a 155-73-13 record as head football coach at Delavan and Delavan-Darien from 1949-76.
18. As a head football coach, Jack Gregory won two championships at Big Foot (1971, 1976 in Southern Lakes West) and nine at Edgerton (1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1989, 1990, 1995 in Rock Valley).
19. McFarland (1983, 1999), Clinton (2003), Jefferson (2005) and Whitewater (2015) of the present Rock Valley have won state championships in girls basketball. Clinton (1976) and East Troy (2013) have been state runners-up.
20. Whitewater (1980), Beloit Turner (1988), Jefferson (1991) and Big Foot (2009) of the present Rock Valley have won state football championships. Edgerton (1979), Whitewater (1981), Turner (1987), Brodhead/Juda (2003, 2010) and Big Foot (2008) have been state runners-up.
21. Doug Chickering’s inspirational comment was directed to Ann Harsevoort, Clinton’s High legendary band director, during the 2003 girls state basketball tournament, while the Cougars were winning the Division 3 championship. Ann was 76 at the time, and she passed away at age 88 in 2015.
22. LaMont Weaver is a former Beloit Memorial and University of Wisconsin basketball player, who is most famous for the 55-foot shot he made with no regulation time remaining in the 1969 WIAA state championship game. That shot (long before 3-pointers existed) forced a 70-70 tie with Neenah, and the unbeaten Purple Knights won 80-79 in double overtime with two free throws by Weaver.
23. Don Page, who coached Edgerton to basketball championships in 1952 and 1953, played for Madison West’s state championship team in 1945, coached West’s state runner-up team in 1957 and officiated in multiple state finals.
24. Larry Gnatzig, a Whitewater Whippets star in three sports in the early 1970s, frequently brought his Houston (Texas) MacArthur cross country teams to the Midwest Invitational in Janesville. He was MacArthur’s head coach for 28 years and has an invitational meet named after him.
25. Dirk Seibold, a Madison Memorial standout in high school, coached eight Whitewater High boys and girls cross country teams that finished first or second in the WIAA Division 2 state meet, including boys champs in 1993, 1994 and 1995.