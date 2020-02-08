Middleton High's boys swim team held off Sun Prairie to win the Big Eight Conference Meet on Saturday.
The Cardinals finished with 508 points, with Sun Prairie right behind at 494.5.
Janesville Parker was eighth with 42 and Janesville Craig ninth with 20.
Big Eight Conference Meet
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 508, Sun Prairie 494.5, Madison West 364, Madison Memorial 342, Verona/Mount Horeb 311, Beloit Memorial 114, Madison East 85.5, Janesville Parker 42, Janesville Craig 20, Madison La Follette 16
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
Diving--Isaac Roush (Midd) 498.2
200 medley relay--Verona 1:37.06
200 freestyle--Nick Chirafisi (Midd) 1:46.99
200 individual medley--Nathan Kim (Midd) 1:56.81
50 freestyle--Ben Wiegand (SP) 20.26
100 butterfly--Kim (Midd) 51.63
100 freestyle--Isaac Casey (MW) 46.85
500 freestyle--Chirafisi (Midd) 4:49.24
200 freestyle relay--Sun Prairie 1:24.55
100 backstroke--Forrest Peterson (Midd) 54.05
100 breaststroke--Wiegand (SP) 57.8
400 freestyle relay--Middleton 3:09.98
Edgewood rolls to Badger South Conference title
Division 2 powerhouse Madison Edgewood won eight of 11 events en route to the Badger South Conference title Saturday.
The Crusaders finished with 469 points, with Monona Grove a distant second at 400.
Milton was was sixth with 260.
Badger Conference
TEAM SCORES
Madison Edgewood 469, Monona Grove 400, Oregon 315, Stoughton 293, Watertown 270, Milton 260, Fort Atkinson 144
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
200 medley relay--1. Edgewood 1:38.6; 2. Monona Grove 1:44.86
200 freestyle--1. Nate Frucht (ME) 1:48.57; 2. Evan Schmidt (St) 1:49.85
200 individual medley--1. Truman tuDuits (ME) 1:56.64; 2. Colin Senke (ME) 2:08.55
50 freestyle--1. Chase Korb (ME) 23.25; 2. John McAllister (MG) 23.57
100 butterfly--1. tuDuits (ME) 51.83; 2. Cameron Tejeda (MG) 53.58
100 freestyle--1. Alex Moen (ME) 49.31; 2. Jonah Elfers (MG) 51.81
500 freestyle--1. Evan Schmidt (St) 4:57.06; 2. Nate Frucht (ME) 5:02.13
200 freestyle relay--1. Edgewood 1:32.32; 2. Monona Grove 1:37.35
100 backstroke--1. Tejeda (MG) 53.2; 2. Senke (ME) 53.36
100 breaststroke--1. David Stevenson (Ore) 1:04.81; 2. Nathan Williams (Wat) 1:07.31
400 freestyle relay--1. Edgewood 3:17.85; 2. Monona Grove 3:25.74
Badger holds off Elkhorn to win Southern Lakes title
Depth was the difference Saturday for Lake Geneva Badger.
Despite winning only two events, Badger won the Southern Lakes Conference Meet with 545 points.
Elkhorn, which won eight events and broke three conference records, finished second with 461.
The Elks' Lucas Koepke broke the conference record in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 21.69.
Elkhorn's 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams also broke longtime Southern Lakes records.
The 200 medley team of Willy Pinnow, Hunter Johnson, Jeffrey Meersman and Koepke won in 1:40.80 to beat the previous record of 1:41.72 set by Badger in 1996.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Koepke, Danny Bush, Pinnow and Johnson won in 3:19.6, breaking the 1996 record set Badger at 3:20.67.
Tommy Anderson won Badger's lone title in the 100 breaststroke.
Southern Lakes
TEAM SCORES
Lake Geneva Badger 545, Elkhorn 461, Burlington 396, Jefferson-Cambridge 234, Platteville-Lancaster 230, Whitewater 179, PSC Aquatics 52, Delavan-Darien 43
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
50 freestyle--1. Lucas Koepke (Elk) 21.69 (breaks conference record of 22.01 set by Dan Kieler in 2006); 2. 2. Jack Mayer (Wh) 22.54
100 freestyle--1. Koepke (Elk) 48.57; 2. Mayer (Wh) 49.88
200 freestyle--1. Willy Pinnow (Elk) 1:49.23; 2. Benton Greenberg (LGB) 1:50.3
500 freestyle--1. Pinnow (Elk) 4:54.61; 2. Greenberg (LGB) 5:09.88
100 backstroke--1. Zach Olstinske (Bur) 59.19; 2. Jackson Biller (LGB) 59.52
100 breaststroke--1. Tommy Anderson (LGB) 1:05.41; 2. Spencer Gross (Bur) 1:06.11
100 butterfly--1. Hunter Johnson (Elk) 53.6; 2. Olstinske (Bur) 55.43
200 individual medley--1. Johnson (Elk) 2:03.67; 2. James Keeker (Bur) 2:10.28
200 freestyle relay--1. Badger (Biller, Evan Langelund, Otto Goebel, Greenberg) 1:33.01; 2. Elkhorn 1:36.67
400 freestyle relay--1. Elkhorn (Koepke, Danny Bush, Pinnow, Johnson) 3:19.6 (breaks conference record of 3:20.67 set by Badger in 1996); 2. Badger 3:28.97
200 medley relay--1. Elkhorn (Pinnow, Johnson, Jeff Meersman, Koepke) 1:40.8 (breaks conference record of 1:41.72 set by Badger in 1996); 2. Badger 1:43.15