Elizabeth Lockhart capped off a successful season Saturday at the WIAA Division 2 state individual gymnastics meet.
The Elkhorn Area sophomore finished third on vault and seventh in the all-around to highlight area competitors.
Janesville Craig sophomore Olivia Rebout was fifth on vault, 13th on the uneven bars and 16th in the all-around in Division 1.
Lockhart had an 8.80 on uneven bars to finish third. Whitefish Bay's Addie Gallun, who was also the all-around winner, won the event with a 9.383.
Rebout found the podium thanks to a 9.35 on vault. Gracie Holland of Marshfield won with a 9.583.
Hannah Dunk of Milton/Edgerton was 14th in the vault with a 9.083. Ireland Olstad of the Milton/Edgerton co-op team was 14th in the balance beam.
Elkhorn's Lyndsay Ryan was 14th in all-around.
WIAA individual state meet
Division 1
Vault--1. Gracie Holland (Marshfield) 9.583; 2. Miranda Knabe (Menomonee Falls co-op)) 9.433; 3. Emi Dalamangas (Franklin co-op) 9.417; 5. Olivia Rebout (Janesville Craig) 9.35; 14. Hannah Dunk (Milton/Edgerton) 9.083; 22. Ava Trent (Burlington/Badger) 8.667
Uneven bars--1. Gracie Moran (Waukesha co-op) 9.617; 2. Knabe (Menomonee Falls co-op) 9.6; 3. Taylor Raskin (Homestead) 9.567; 13. Rebout (Craig) 8.9
Balance beam--1. Araceli De Leo Lopez (Franklin co-op) 9.867; 2. Drew Gersmeyer (Menomonee Falls co-op) 9.717; 3. Clara Kenney (Hartford) 9.7; 14. Ireland Olstad (Milton/Edgerton) 9.33; 22. Rebout (Craig) 8.733
Floor exercise--1. Annie Murphy (Wilmot co-op) and Emily Perkowski (Hartford) 9.5; 3. Dalamangas (Franklin co-op) 9.483; 18. Kylie Kramer (Burlington/Badger) 9.0
All-around--1. Knabe (Menomonee Falls co-op) 38.15; 2. Gracie Holland (Marshfield) 37.899; 3. Murphy (Wilmot) 37.7; 16. Rebout (Craig) 35.483
Division 2
Vault--1. Addie Gallun (Whitefish Bay) 9.533; 2. Lily Wiegand (Sparta) 9.467; 3. Drea O'Connell (Mount Horeb) 9.317; 11. Elizabeth Lockhart (Elkhorn Area) 8.767
Uneven bars--1. Gallun (Whitefish Bay) 9.383; 2. O'Connell (Mount Horeb) 9.033; 3. Lockhart (Elkhorn) 8.80
Balance beam--1. O'Connell (Mount Horeb) 9.333; 2. Gallun (Whitefish Bay) 9.317; 3. Anneh Britz (Whitefish Bay) 9.2.17; 12. Lyndsay Ryan (Elkhorn) 8.667;
Floor exercise--1. O'Connell (Mount Horeb) 9.567; 2. Lorisa Shatrawka (River Valley) 9.467; 3. Autumn Tiede (River Falls) 9.433; 15. Lockhart (Elkhorn) 9.083
All-around--1. Gallun (Whitefish Bay) 37.55; 2. O'Connell (Mount Horeb) 37.25; 3. Tiede (River Falls) 36.2497; 7. Lockhart (Elkhorn) 35.599; 14. Ryan (Elkhorn) 34.65