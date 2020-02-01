Southern Lakes Conference powerhouse Elkhorn Area won the Racine Invitational boys swim meet Saturday.
The Elks finished with 479 points, with Janesville Parker second at 419.
Elkhorn won nine of 11 events, including all three relays.
Parker's top finish was a pair of seconds in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
"It was a good chance for us to swim against a number of teams that are going to be in our sectional," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. "We kind of got to see where we're at time-wise with a lot of those individuals and relay teams."
Parker competes in the Big Eight Conference Meet next Saturday.
Racine Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Elkhorn 479, Janesville Parker 419, Burlington 361, Kenosha Tremper 206, Watertown 168, Racine Case 155, Racine Horlick 124, Racine Park 99, Kenosha Bradford 98, Zion Benton 68, Psc Aquatics 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 33
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
Diving--Aaron McCray (RC) 431; 200 medley relay--Elkhorn (Willy Pinnow, Hunter Johnson, Ryan Daehn, Jeff Meersman 1:44.81; 200 freestyle--Johnson (E) 1:48.04; 200 individual medley--James Keeker (Bur) 2:08.99; 3. Ben Rahlf (JP) 2:14.31; 50 freestyle--Lucas Koepke (E) 22.14; 100 butterfly--Johnson (E) 53.85; 100 freestyle--Koepke (E) 50.33; 500 freestyle--Pinnow (E) 4:56.19; 3. Zhander Rowley (JP) 5:29.47;
200 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Daehn, Meersman, Danny Bush, Koepke) 1:34.88; 2. Parker (Brad Warda, Carson Diehls,Remy Brown, Rowley) 1:41.17; 100 backstroke--Bush (E) 59.74; 2. Logan Rogula (JP) 1:01.07; 100 breaststroke--Spencer Gross (B) 1:09.52; 400 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Koepke, Bush, Pinnow, Johnson) 3:21.93; 2. Parker (Rogula, Rahlf, Aaron Griffith, Riley Wingate) 3:31.79