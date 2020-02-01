Madison Edgewood opened up a 10-point halftime lead and coasted to the Badger South Conference girls basketball win over Milton on Saturday.
Sarah Lazar scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Crusaders to a 66-44 win.
Milton (6-12, 3-7) got 11 points from Abby Campion.
EDGEWOOD 66, MILTON 44
Edgewood (66)—Moore 1-0-2; Foley 0-1-1; Langlois 1-0-3; Browne 0-1-1; Wallhaus 2-0-4; Barth 1-4-6; Iglar 1-1-3; Deang 7-2-16; Grosse 1-0-2; Olson 1-0-2; Lazar 11-3-25. Totals: 26-12-65
Milton (44)—Hanauska 2-0-5; Steinke 2-1-5; Quade 2-0-4; Radke 1-0-2; Campion 3-4-11; Rodenberg 2-2-7; Stuckey 2-0-4; Falk 2-2-6. Totals: 16-9-44
Madison Edgewood 33 33—66
Milton 23 21—44
Three-point goals-Edgewood 1 (Langlois), Milton 3 (Campion, Hanauska, Rodenberg). Free throws missed—Edgewood 8, Milton 2. Total fouls—Edgewood 16, Milton 17