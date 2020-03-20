JANESVILLE
Matt Dillon has been stewing for nearly 10 months.
The Janesville Craig senior was less than one second away from medaling with his 4x800-meter relay teammates at the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse.
“We just barely missed that medal,” said Dillon, who ran with Aaron Leverson, Zander Arena and Bryan Bloomquist. The group turned in a time of 7:59.32 to finish seventh, one spot off the medal podium. The sixth-place team clocked in at 7:58.70.
“To make things even worse, there was a mixup with the time. So they called us up for the awards ceremony and then we had to sit there and wait to see if we got our medal or not. And it ended up we didn’t.
“I’ve been seeing red ever since.”
Dillon, who said he did not start running until his sophomore year, has used the near miss at a medal as offseason motivation.
He had a solid cross country season and spent much of the winter not only training by running but also by swimming multiple days per week.
Dillon wanted one last trip to La Crosse. But now, like high school track and field athletes across the state of Wisconsin and the United States, he is wondering if he has already completed his final high school meet.
Schools have shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and obviously all sports have shut down, as well. While the School District of Janesville’s current shutdown tentatively runs through April 3, many signs point to a longer closure, and some are questioning whether schools will reopen by the end of this school year.
For dedicated athletes like Dillon, the training has not ended even though his final high school season is in flux.
“I’m hoping, of course, this all blows over soon and I can get back to being on the track,” Dillon said. “If not, I’m going to keep training and try to walk on to the Indiana University team in Bloomington, because that’s where I’m going to college.”
Dillon shared his thoughts Tuesday while doing a run of 800-meter repeats around a local park with a couple other high school and college runners. The small group ran eight 800-meter laps at a brisk pace, while taking a short break in between each one.
Among the other participants was Peyton Sippy, a 2019 Janesville Craig graduate who now runs cross country and track for the University of Wisconsin. Sippy had just completed the indoor track season and was looking forward to the spring outdoor season when the pandemic hit. The season has been canceled.
“We’ve got a little bump in the road here in the world,” Sippy said. “It’s going to be hard, but it’s something we can get through.
“I was excited for outdoor (season). It was something I didn’t really get into last year because I redshirted and wasn’t as fit as I am this year.”
Sippy said she was training for the first time to run steeplechase, a distance race that also incorporates barriers—essentially large hurdles—including some that include a small pool of water on the other side of the jump.
“That’s something I’ve never done before, so I was just starting to learn how to jump over the barriers,” she said. “I think I was really starting to tap into the speed.
“Unfortunately, that won’t come until next year, so now my next season is going to be cross country again.”
Like many athletes, Sippy and Dillon simply do not know when their next competition will occur.
Until then, the training must go on.