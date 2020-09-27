WALWORTH
Basil Demco has no idea what the future of high school football looks like.
But he is doing his best to make the most of the present.
Demco, a Walworth Big Foot High junior quarterback, was expected to be one of the area’s top players before COVID-19 postponed the fall season. Now staring at a perilous early-spring, shortened campaign on the calendar, Demco has been doing his best to rally his troops.
The Chiefs players, without the aid of their coaches, are setting up an internal seven-on-seven tournament to keep them in game shape before the early spring season begins in March.
Demco said it has been a long road, physically and mentally, since the sports shutdown began in March.
“It’s been really hard, beginning with the cancellation of the spring sports,” Demco said. “I think the worst part of all this on the athletes is the uncertainty. From the beginning, it seems like every decision is pushed back. They were supposed to make a decision in mid-August on the season, then that got pushed back. They canceled it, then set a new date, but we really have no idea if anything is going to be better in the spring to allow us to play.”
Demco, along with some teammates, put into motion a plan to keep everyone engaged.
“Myself and the skill guys, we’ve been working together pretty much since the shutdown happened,” Demco said. “We wanted to make sure that we were preparing over the summer as if there was going to be a season. So we worked together all summer. Then as school got closer, more and more kids got involved.
"The idea to start flag football games, that wasn’t even mine, but I thought it was great. I loved the idea of the competition on what would be an off day for us.”
The Chiefs will take full advantage of the 15 contact days the WIAA afforded the coaching staff.
“On the days that aren’t contact days, we’re going to make up four teams, depending on how many guys we have out,” Demco said. “And we’re going to do either five-on-five or seven-on-seven, and have a tournament. We’re going to do it Tuesday nights after lifting. I think the chance to build some team chemistry instead of just coming in raw in the spring is going to be really good for us.”
While he is aware there are other schools competing in similar player-led seven-on-seven games against each other, Demco said at this point the Chiefs are going to keep the competition in-house.
“We haven’t talked to any other schools yet,” Demco said. “We were approached by another school in August, but it was before the decision had been made on whether there would be a season or not. At that point, it wasn’t worth the risk.
"I wouldn’t rule us doing something like that completely out, but I look around and seeing games getting canceled left and right for the teams that are playing, and I don’t want somebody to test positive and have that ruin our contact days with the coaches.
“It’s strange because everybody is just all over the board on this. There are people that swear COVID isn’t a big deal at all, and there are others that want to use as much caution as possible. I know there are other schools that have been shut down by kids partying and things like that, and we want to do our best so that we stay in class. I want to respect everyone’s beliefs while at the same time get as much done as we can on the field.”
Demco and the Chiefs can only hope their work in the fall pays off on the field in the spring.