Bryan Bloomquist is headed back to state.
The Janesville Craig senior won his heat and finished third overall at the Stoughton Sectional boys and girls cross country meet Saturday.
Bloomquist is one of several area runners that punched tickets to state Saturday.
Also at Stoughton, Brodhead/Juda's Madelynn McIntyre and Milton's Mara Talabec finished second and third, respectively, in the girls 5,000-meter race to earn state bids. Evansville's Rosemary Gallagher also qualified by finishing 10th and among the top five finishers outside of the two qualifying teams.
Oregon easily won the girls team title, with New Glarus/Monticello was second. Milton was fourth and Craig fifth.
In the boys 5,000-meter race at Stoughton, Evansvile's Riley Siltman was second and Clinton's Quinn McCabe sixth to advance to state.
At the Whitewater Sectional, the Whippets' Trenten Zahn was fourth to earn a state bid.
In qualifying for the state meet for the fourth straight year, Bloomquist coasted to victory in his heat with a time of 16:47. Stoughton's Jayden Zywicki was the overall winner in 16:42.
"That's quite an accomplishment for sure," Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said of Bloomquist's fourth straight state berth. "And he ran really well in what were very windy conditions and on a tough course.
"Unfortunately as it turns out, he was in the slower of the two heats and was never really pushed. But he's through to state, now. That's all that matters."
The WIAA alternate fall state meet will be held Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. The girls race is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m., with the boys race at 11 a.m.
Stoughton Sectional
BOYS TEAM SCORES
(Top two teams qualify for state)
Stoughton 63, New Glarus/Monticello 75, Janesville Craig 100, Evansville 121, Oregon 144, Janesville Parker 197, Monroe 212, Beloit Turner 216, Milton 258, Brodhead/Juda 266, Belleville 279, Clinton 290, Beloit Memorial 320, McFarland 343,
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(Top five finishers outside of top two teams qualify for state)
(5,000 meters)
1. Jayden Zywicki (Stoughton) 16:42; 2. Riley Siltman (Evansville) 16:44; 3. Bryan Bloomquist (Craig) 16:47; 4. Carter Scholey (Belleville) 17:16; 5. Yordanos Zelinski (Oregon) 17:28; 6. Quinn McCabe (Clinton) 17:35
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
(Top two teams qualify for state)
Oregon 31, New Glarus/Monticello 92, Stoughton 128, Milton 137, Janesville Craig 153, Evansville 172, Monroe 192, Brodhead/Juda 197, Belleville 219, McFarland 234, Beloit Turner 259, Clinton 281
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(Top five finishers outside of top two teams qualify for state)
(5,000 meters)
1. 1. Dasha Vorontsov (Oregon) 19:26; 2. Madelynn McIntyre (Brodhead/Juda) 19:37; 3. Mara Talabec (Milton) 20:03; 4. Mallory Reiser (Stoughton) 20:32; 5. Lily Maynard (New Glarus) 21:02; 10. Jadyn Elgin (Monroe) 21:30; 11. Rosemary Gallagher (Evansville) 21:50