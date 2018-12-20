JANESVILLE
The Kaster-Cramer Cup was unveiled in 2012.
The trophy is given to the winner of the annual Big Eight Conference wrestling meet between Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
It has never left the Cougars’ trophy case.
Craig made it 11 straight victories over its crosstown rival Thursday night with a convincing 63-12 victory.
The Cougars jumped out to a 28-0 lead and poured it on from there. Eight Craig wrestlers won by pin as the team improved to 4-0 in dual meets in the Big Eight’s West Division.
Craig coach Mark Mullen said his team was ready.
“We knew Parker was an up-and-coming team and had gotten better, but our kids wanted to prove that they were still pretty good,” Mullen said.
“We couldn’t afford to not come out and wrestle hard.
“I think our guys worked hard in practice on a few things that we didn’t do very well last weekend in the tournament, and it paid off tonight.”
The match started at 182 pounds, and Craig’s Joe Smith got things rolling right away with a first-period pin. Mitchell Schumann, Brady Schenk and Keeanu Benton followed that up with first-period pins, and it was quickly 24-0.
Craig sophomore Joey Coulter then pushed the lead to 28-0 with a 14-2 major decision at 106 before Ian Ramirez got Parker on the board with a pin at 113.
Parker coach Shane Fleming thought his team wrestled too timid.
“We just weren’t aggressive enough, and I don’t understand why,” Fleming said.
“None of the matches that I thought were going to go our way, went our way. Maybe the moment was too big for a lot of our young guys.”
Leading 28-6, Craig got back-to-back pins from Juan Armas at 120 and Mayson MacLennan at 126 to make it 40-6. Parker got a pin from freshman Jakob Williams at 132, but that concluded the scoring for the Vikings.
Sebastian Getchell got another Craig pin at 138, and Aiden Romack and Davon Serrano followed with back-to-back wins by major decision. Marshall Getchell won by decision at 160, and the match ended with Craig’s Grant Mullen winning by pin at 170.
“A lot of our guys listened to what our coaches told them this week and went out and executed,” Mullen said. “It’s a great way to go into the holiday break.”
CRAIG 63, PARKER 12
106—Joey Coulter (C) major dec. over Brady Abb 14-2; 113—Ian Ramirez (P) pinned Belle Goethe :29; 120—Juan Armas (C) pinned Drexel Norman 1:10; 126—Mayson MacLennan (C) pinned Blake Krueger :51; 132—Jakob Williams (P) pinned Julian Garcia 2:08; 138—Sebastian Getchell (C) pinned Nicolas Lux 5:32; 145—Aiden Romack (C) major dec, over Dominic Dransfield 14-2
152—Davon Serrano (C) major dec. over Damian Quaerna 16-4; 160—Marshall Getchell (C) dec. Treveon Sanda 6-2; 170—Grant Mullen (C) pinned Jacob Law 1:34; 182—Joe Smith (C) pinned Nicolas Villarello :44; 195—Mitchell Schumann (C) pinned Bryce Heerey 1:30; 220—Brady Schenk (C) pinned Salvador Acosta 1:18; 285—Keeanu Benton (C) pinned Nathan White 1:32
Starting weight 182
