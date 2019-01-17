Olivia Rebout was busy for the Janesville Craig gymnastics team on Thursday.

Rebout took first in the vault and bars events and also had the highest all-around score for the meet (34.7). Teammate Ariyana Stalsberg won the floor routine competition with a 9.175.

The Cougars lost by less than a point in the team competition. The 133.875 team score is the team’s highest this season.

“This was another very close meet, but we are extremely proud of our girls' performance tonight. It was a fun, very competitive meet,” said Craig head coach Jean Welch.

The Cougars are now 2-2 in conference and compete at Middleton on Thursday.

SUN PRAIRIE 134.575, CRAIG 133.875

Vault—Olivia Rebout (JC) 8.65, Ellie Studier (SP) 8.65, Anjaly Connors (SP) 8.6

Bars—Rebout 8.85, Amelia McDermott (SP) 8.65, Abby Nowicki (SP) 8.25

Beam—McDermott 8.75, Rebout 8.65, Connors 8.65

Floor—Ariyana Stalsberg (JC) 9.175, Rebout 8.55, Taylor Smith (SP) 8.45

All-Around—Rebout 34.7, Stalsberg 34.175, McDermott 34.175

Madison Memorial 133.625, Parker 101.75—The Vikings got two good performances in the all-around competition Thursday.

Haleigh Komprood took second with a 27.275, and teammate Rylee Bierman took third with a 25.125.

It was a fun meet against Madison Memorial,” said Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner.

“We tried new twisted vaults but they came with many deductions and errors, bringing our team score five-plus points lower.”

MEMORIAL 133.625, PARKER 101.75

Vault—Tea Hellen (M) 8.8

Bars—Alyssa Rios (M) 8.5

Beam—Hellen 8.85

Floor—Jaya Carlson (M) 8.9

All-Around—Sarah Hershberger (M) 32.625 2. Haleigh Komprood (P) 27.275