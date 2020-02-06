Olivia Rebout and Charli DeGarmo were the dynamic duo Thursday night for Janesville Craig's gymnastics team.
Rebout won two events and the all-around, while DeGarmo also won two events to lead Craig to a 130-119.05 win over Madison East/La Follette in a Big Eight Conference dual meet.
"Our girls had a really nice meet tonight," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "They are starting to get more confident and polished in their routines and it shows.
"Olivia and Charli were a nice 1-2 for us, but all the girls have stepped up and are performing well."
Rebout won vault and uneven bars, with DeGarmo picking up wins on floor exercise and balance beam.
Craig (2-4) wraps up the Big Eight dual meet season next Thursday when it hosts crosstown rival Janesville Parker.
CRAIG 130, EAST/LA FOLLETTE 119.05
Vault--1. Olivia Rebout (C) 8.625; 2. Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.2; 3. Casey Weber (EL) 8.125
Uneven bars--Rebout (C) 9.25; 2. Thea Bender (EL) 8.4; 3. DeGarmo (C) 8.3
Balance beam--1. DeGarmo (C) and Bender (EL) 8.5; 3. Rebout (C) 8.3
Floor exercise--1. DeGarmo (C) 9.2; 2. Bender (EL) 9.05
3. Rebout (C) 9.025
All-around--1. Rebout (C) 35.2; 2. DeGarmo (C) 34.2; 3. Webber(EL) 31.45
- West downs Parker--The host Regents finished 1-2-3 in all four events en route to a 128.825-114.75 dual meet win over Janesville Parker on Thursday.
Jenna Runaas finished second in all-around for Parker's top finish.
"We added some difficulty into our routines and now we have to work on cleaning those up," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "We had a nice, clean floor routines which resulted in some of the girls getting personal best scores."
WEST 128.825, PARKER 114.75
Vault--1. Sarah Huxtable (W) 8.2; 2. Emma Moritz (W) 7.95; 3. Josie Collins (W) 7.9
Uneven bars--1. Celia Ross Serna (W) 8.35; 2. Maya Schneider (W) 7.8; 3. Collins (W) 7.45
Balance beam--1. Schneider (W) 8.75; 2. Ava Shager (W) 8.05; 3. Ross Serna (W) 8.0
Floor exercise--1. Schneider (W) 8.7; 2. Collins (W) 8.225; 3. Ross Serna (W) 8.15
All-around--Schneider (W) 33.15; 2. Jenna Runaas (P) 28.885; 3. Abby Radtke (P) 28.15