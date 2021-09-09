The feel is always a little different when crosstown rivals like Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker meet.
Thursday afternoon at the Palmer Park tennis complex, it was the Craig girls who got the best of the latest version of the crosstown rivalry. The Cougars topped the Vikings 6-1 in a Big 8 Conference matchup.
“This was a good team win for us,” Craig coach Pamela Clutson said. “Playing our crosstown rivals always makes us a little nervous, but the girls played great tennis.”
The Cougars’ No. 1 singles player Allison Grund moved to 6-3 on the season with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Vikings counterpart Annie Barnes.
“My serve was working pretty well, and I was moving pretty well,” Grund said. “I’m hoping to improve my consistency over the rest of the season.”
Parker No. 4 singles player, Chloe Lovelace, got the Vikings their only point of the afternoon with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Craig’s Sophie Schultz.
Parker coach Steven Mickelson said his team is coming along.
“Our girls are learning how to play tennis,” Mickelson said.
Clutson said Schultz did well after being called up from the junior varsity to fill the No. 4 spot on Thursday.
“Sophie put up a good fight,” Clutson said.
Craig improved to 5-4 overall (1-4 Big 8). Parker dropped to 1-3 overall.