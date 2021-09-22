JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s girls tennis team sent the Senior Night crowd home happy with a 6-1 win over Madison East Tuesday night at the Palmer Park tennis courts.
“This was another good team win for Craig,” Craig coach Pamela Clutson said.
Craig got wins from Allison Grund at No. 1 singles, who had a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win over East’s Maria Brennan.
They also got victories from Rya Arreazola at No. 2 singles; Bridget Reilly at No. 3 singles; Lucy Rhoades at No. 4 singles; Addison Kooyman and Hattie Plenty at No. 1 doubles; and Eri Agollari and Karyssa Norland at No. 2 doubles.
Madison East’s only win on the night came at No. 3 doubles.
Craig is now 8-5 overall and 3-5 in conference. The Cougars’ final regular season match is Thursday in Beloit.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 6, MADISON EAST 1
Singles: Allison Grund (C) def. Maria Brennan, 6-0 , 6-0, Rya Arreazola (C) def. Jaylyn Decorah, 6-0 , 6-0. Bridget Reilly (C) def. Elsa Marley, 6-2 , 6-2 Lucy Rhoades, (C) def. Kalena Petterson, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Addison Kooyman/Hattie Plenty, (C) def. Tess McGlenn/Sitara Ihlenfield, 7-6 , 6-4. Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland, (C) Ellie Haupt/Ava Ehrlinger, 6-2 , 6-1. Nyree Pipson/Eudora Tvedtn (ME) def. Mackenna Kelly/Charlotte Mark, 1-6 , 6-3 , 10-6.
Vikings fall to LaFollette
MADISON—Janesville Parker dropped a 6-1 decision on the road at Madison La Follette Tuesday night.
The Vikings got their only point of the night at No. 1 doubles, where Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes defeated LaFollette’s Madison Feldhausen and Kyra Saari, 6-2,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Singles: Annalise Yang (ML) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-0, 6-0. Emily Zamber, (MF) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0 , 6-2. Ivy Phelps Mc Guire (MF) def. Chloe Lovelace, 6-1 , 6-1. Norah BurkE (MF) def. Victoria-Anna Kampmann, 6-1 , 6-3.
Doubles: Annie Barnes/Lucy Barnes (P) def. Madison Feldhausen/Kyra Saari, 6-2 , 6-2. Esperanza Jimene/Leyna Hegge (MF) def. Cheyenne Spade/Alicia Gonzalez, 6-3 , 6-1. Cherish Scott/Zoie Collu (MF) def. Ava Egger/Brianna Cicmansky, 6-0 , 6-1.
BOYS SOCCER Parker falls to Madison West
The Parker Vikings dropped a 5-0 decision at home to Madison West Tuesday night.
Parker coach Zach Pratt said Madison West possessed the ball for about five out of every six minutes.
“They’re incredibly patient and a good passing team,” Pratt said. “We were playing defense most of the night.”
Brennan Lovell had six saves for the Vikings. Zhander Rowley added three.
With the loss, Parker dropped to 0-8 overall (0-3 Big Eight).
The Vikings host Verona on Thursday.
MADISON WEST 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
West 0 0 — 0
Parker 7 3 — 10
Saves: Lovell (P) 6; Rowley (P) 3.
Record: Parker 0-8 (0-3 Big Eight)
With the loss, Parker dropped to 0-8 overall (0-3 Big Eight).
Craig shut out by VeronaVERONA—Janesville Craig was shut out by Verona on the road Tuesday night, 7-0.
VERONA 7, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Craig 0 0 — 0
Verona 4 3 — 7
First half
V—Cristian Flores Lopez (Brook Lattinen), 21:27
V—Connor Gage (Alex Klimm), 36:27
V—Jesse Ward (Klimm), 36:42
Second half
V—Klimm, 61:06
V—Gage, 61:27
V—Connor Bruce (Klimm), 66:10
V—Noah Hook (Bruce), 71:47
Record: Craig 2-7-1, Verona 5-1-1.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Vikings drop five-set match to Madison West
MADISON—Janesville Parker battled to the last point, but lost a 5-set match on the road at Madison West, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 12-15.
“Both teams had some ups and downs but West happened to make a run at the right time,” Craig coach Andy Kimball said.
“It was 15-12, they played super scrappy (in the fifth set). They earned it tonight. Any team that would have won it would have earned it tonight.”
Kylie Skryopchak had a great game defensively, Kimball said.
“Lot of touches in the back row, lot of digs defensively.”
Skryopchak also had seven kills to lead the Vikings.
“Alexis Labuguen played great on defense,” Kimball added.
“She sparked a couple of rallies and kept them alive.”
Sydney Pajerski had 33 assists for Parker.
Parker’s overall record is now 13-12. The Cougars host Verona tonight.
MADISON WEST 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 2
Parker 19 25 25 23 12
West 25 25 25 25 15
Leaders: Aces—Emile Curtis (C) 5, Jayda Schoeber (C) 3. Kills—Schoeber (C) 20; Kylie Skrzypchak (C) 7, Brooke Payne (C) 4. Assists—Sydney Pajerski (C) 33.